“I've had a few too many seconds”: Anirban Lahiri looking to break his winless run in LIV Golf’s Chicago event

Currently sitting in third place at the LIV Golf Chicago event, Anirban Lahiri is looking to break his winless run, a wait that has lasted for over eight years now. At the end of an error free second round, Lahiri stood in sole second place with a score of 10 under.

Lahiri has had a solid two days of play at the Chicago event, with only one bogey slipping through his clubs as he wracked up birdies and eagles. Seeing that he won his last title in 2015, he is keen for a win soon. Since joining LIV Golf he has come close several times.

During the very first tournament, Anirban Lahiri lost in a three way playoff against Dustin Johnson. He also came second to Talor Gooch in Adelaide and then Cameron Smith in Bedminster- both in this season.

“I've had a few too many seconds. I can't control what Sebastián or anyone else does, so I'm just going to focus on my process and what I'm trying to do on the golf course," he said via Business Today.

Anirban Lahiri gives biggest contribution to team Crushers GC at LIV Golf Chicago event

Anirban Lahiri has contributed the most to his team, the Crushers GC, with a score of 5 under 67. While Bryson DeChambeau has provided the most amount of support to Lahiri in the team format, he has not been able to convert his points to a high score ahead of day 3.

Dustin Johnson on the other hand is coming back from a five week break, but not facing any luck as he ended the second day with four lip outs.

“If they're lipping out, I'm hitting good putts, that's fine. At least they've got a chance to go in or at least I'm watching them the whole time. The worst is when as soon as you hit it, you're walking after it. I hit a lot of nice putts. Hopefully more of the same tomorrow and instead of lipping out, they'll lip in.”

The LIV Golf's Chicago event comes just weeks ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will see Brooks Koepka the lone golfer from LIV Golf compete in the battle of the countries.