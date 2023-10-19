“I've tried” - Brooks Koepka admits frustration with Smash GC teammate Matt Wolff as he concludes efforts to work together

Brooks Koepka has been pretty vocal about the issues he has been facing with his Smash GC teammate Matt Wolff. In a recent pre-tournament interview of the LIV Golf's season finale event, the Miami Invitational, he had shushed all the hopes that his relationship with the latter could become better in the coming days.

On Wednesday, at the press conference before the Team Championship event at the Trump National Doral, Koepka was asked if he had a chat with Wolff who is paired with his younger brother Chase Koepka for the foursome match.

To this, the 2023 PGA Championship winner denied, as was quoted by Golfweek as saying,

"I've tried. I've spent the majority of the beginning of the year trying to help and trying to figure that out. But I think it's past its point. I've tried. I've been very open with it. Sometimes you can't help people that don't want help."

Back in July, the captain of the LIV Golf Smach GC team, Brooks Kopeka, expressed his disappointment with Matt Wolff's attitude and work ethic towards the game. He also made a comment that Wolff, a skillful player, was "talent's wasted" after the latter withdrew from the Washington DC Invitational.

The tension between the two golfers was again highlighted after the Jeddah event which Koepak won. While speaking to the media, the American golfer was asked about his alignment with his teammates. He specifically mentioned that there were only three players on his team and did not even name Wolff.

"There's only three of us on our team. I mean, obviously my brother, I'm pretty tight with him, and then — I've enjoyed being around Jay for the last — I've been pretty close with Jay for maybe the last three years. I've enjoyed being around him," Brooks Koepka said.

"Golf is just really hard" - Amid the Brooks Koepka controversy, Matt Wolff speaks on his fight with mental health issues

The 24-year-old American golfer turned professional back in 2019. He climbed as high as 12 on the Official World Golf Rankings. Later on, with the inception of the LIV Golf League in 2022, he decided to make a switch to the breakaway series and has been playing there ever since then.

During a conversation with The Post last month, Matt Wolff opened up about the mental health issues he had been facing playing the game of golf professionally. As Golfweek quoted, he said,

"Golf is just really hard. Growing up it came really easy to me, the competition was easier. In a professional setting, it's hard in front of everyone with all that pressure knowing you're not going to play well every single time."

Regardless of the fact that his team captain Brooks Koepka had been making constant remarks on his work ethic, Matt Wolff had remained mostly distant to answer anything on their relationship.