“I want them to all feel the same”: Jordan Spieth explains how mental strength plays a key role in his putting game

Jordan Spieth is currently sitting in third place at the St. Jude FedEx Championship being held in Memphis. He is at the top of his game and his skills on the golf course are evident this weekend.

Speaking about the pressure of playing at the top, and the groove that he has found at the St. Jude Championship, Speith was quick to point out the changes he made to his game.

He immediately credited his putting practice, which has helped drastically to improve his play on the greens. It is important to be able to cope with the pressure while putting, regardless of whether the ball is going in for a birdie, a par, or a bogey. It is the shift in his mindset that has been the most beneficial to Jordan Spieth.

“I didn’t feel like I was stepping into any putt thinking like par or birdie, and thinking it was different from the other, which is really a good sign. I don’t want to feel like I have to make the par putts, and then you don’t on the birdie. I want them to all feel the same,” he said, via Golf.com.

Jordan Spieth talks about the importance of putting at the FedEx Cup

The three-time major winner has paid particular attention to the distance travelled by the ball while putting and has made interesting observations thus far at the St. Jude FedEx Championship.

“Quite a bit of putting. We come to slopey Bermuda [grass], and very fast slopey Bermuda, where I feel a little more comfortable picking lines and kind of feeding the ball in using gravity. I think that helped."

Practising putting has certainly been the focal point of Spieth's recent practice routines.

“My stroke is in a good spot. It’s just a matter of doing enough work on the practice green there of performance, putting where you start to see them drop in, matching the right line and speed."

Jordan Spieth has put his trust into his practice routines and going with his instinct. The most important thing is to take putting with a pinch of salt. According to him, if the ball goes in, it is great, else, one needs to move on and focus on the next shot.