"I wouldn't want to show that face" - Shooter McGavin trolls $440M-worth Adam Sandler amid Happy Gilmore 2's official poster release

Shooter McGavin didn’t hold back after the official poster for Happy Gilmore 2 was released. The poster, shared by Sports Illustrated, shows Adam Sandler’s character from behind, wearing a black-and-yellow “Gilmore 18” hockey jersey while holding a hockey stick over his shoulders.

McGavin, played by actor Christopher McDonald, in the original movie, took a playful jab at Sandler on X, writing:

“I wouldn’t want to show that face on a poster either. Smart choice @AdamSandler.”

Adam Sandler, who is worth $440 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth) plays the role of Happy Gilmore. McDonald will reprise his role as Shooter McGavin in the sequel. In the 1996 film, McGavin was Gilmore’s main rival, and their on-screen rivalry became one of the movie’s most memorable highlights.

The sequel premieres on Netflix on July 25. In the movie, Happy returns to golf to fight for his children’s future, hoping to secure them the life and education they deserve.

The cast includes Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio), John Daly, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Paige Spiranac.

Alongside the cast, the original creative team also returns. Tim Herlihy, co-writer of the original film, is the writer of the sequel. Director Dennis Dugan is back as executive producer, alongside producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds.

Happy Gilmore 2 will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Christopher McDonald applauds Adam Sandler's work on

Happy Gilmore 2

In a recent interview with People, Christopher McDonald, a.k.a. Shooter McGavin, shared his excitement about returning for the sequel. Although the 70-year-old actor said he couldn’t reveal any storyline details due to an NDA, he expressed his gratitude for being part of the sequel, nearly 30 years after the original.

McDonald praised Sandler and the team behind the film, saying they’ve done an impressive job. He described the upcoming movie as one filled with emotion and meaning.

“[Happy Gilmore 2 is] about family and friends and love and basically a lot of heart, which I love about Adam Sandler's movies,” McDonald said.

He also spoke highly of Sandler’s character off-screen:

“What I love about Adam Sandler is his heart. He's got so much love for people... And he's done some amazing work in the last few years. So I'm very happy for him.”

Happy Gilmore 2 brings the character back nearly 30 years after the first movie was released.

