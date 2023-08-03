"I don't want to be sitting on the couch next week": Shane Lowry is desperate to make it to FedEx Cup Playoffs

Shane Lowry is determined to make the FedEx Cup playoffs this year. He sits at the cusp of making the cut, currently ranked 76th in the standings. The Irish golfer needs to climb inside the top 70 to make the playoffs, after the field was reduced from 120 to 70 this year.

If he does manage to qualify, it will be Lowry's fifth consecutive appearance in the FedEx Playoffs. Lowry needs a good finish at the ongoing Wyndham Championship. Talking about his chances, he said (via SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Twitter):

“Is 70 the right number? Who knows. Its up in the air. The next three weeks are going to be huge. I certainly don't want to be sitting home on my couch watching the Playoffs. I want to be there I want to play my best and against the best players in the world.”

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



Shane Lowry talks with Taylor Zarzour about trying to make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs.



@ShaneLowryGolf I @PGATOUR "I don't want to be sitting on the couch next week"Shane Lowry talks with Taylor Zarzour about trying to make it into the FedEx Cup playoffs.@ShaneLowryGolf I @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/npOz8LRKK0

Shane Lowry added that he wished he was in a better sport, but remained confident about his chances. He also talked about his positive record in Memphis, where the playoffs will begin. He said:

"I think obviously I would prefer if I was in a better spot coming in here, but I'm not. It is what it is now, and I'm going to need a good week this week. Memphis is a course that I like playing and I've played all right in the past, so if I can get there, I know I can make a run there."

Shane Lowry determined to make the FedEx Cup playoffs despite average season

The 2023 season has not gone Shane Lowry's way. He has recorded only one top 10 finish on the PGA Tour, and eight top 20 finishes, three of which came in majors. However, given the competitive environment, these performances aren't enough, according to Lowry. He explained:

"I think there’s been a lot of good, not much great (golf), which on the PGA Tour doesn’t cut it."

Lowry went for a refreshing weekend holiday with his family after a disappointing performance at The Open, where he couldn't make the cut. The Irish golfer remains hopeful that he can find his form again at the Wyndham Championship, as he said:

"I’m coming off the back of a pretty bad week at The Open, which I was very disappointed with, but I had a nice holiday with my family last week to kind of regroup and hopefully get going again this week."