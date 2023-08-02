"The play-offs owes me one at this stage": Shane Lowry sets sights on FedEx Cup Playoffs as the Irishman hopes of a turnaround in fortunes

Shane Lowry is in search of his owed luck in the FedEx Cup playoffs, as he tees it off in an attempt to qualify for the fifth straight time in a row. Lowry is currently ranked 76th and needs to finish in the top 70 at the Wyndham Championship.

The top 50 after the FedEx Jude Championship will further qualify for the BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will make it to the end of the season, all the way till the Tour Championship.

RotoWire⛳ @RotoWireGolf



via @LenHochberg The Wyndham Championship is the final event for players to get into the top-70 in the FedEx standings to qualify for the playoffs. These are the big names in danger:Shane Lowry (76th)Justin Thomas (79)Adam Scott (81)Gary Woodland (97)Billy Horschel (116)via @LenHochberg pic.twitter.com/viRyPUL1o8

At this point, Lowry says that he is used to battling it out in playoffs for the FedEx Cup. He has always fallen a point short when it comes to making the cut.

Speaking via Independent, he said:

“I missed out on the Tour Championship by one spot last year, by two shots in 2019. I remember playing here one year, I’d been told I needed a top 10 to get to the play-offs, I finished seventh and I missed out by one point. So I feel like the play-offs nearly owes me one at this stage, so that’s what I’m trying to tell myself this year."

Shane Lowry confident about making FedEx Cup playoffs after rewarding 2023 season

Shane Lowry has had a good 2023 season so far. He has recorded one top 10 on the PGA Tour, and eight top 20s, including three at the Majors.

Speaking about his year so far, Lowry sad:

“I feel like I’ve been playing some pretty good golf most of the year. I’m coming off the back of a pretty bad week at The Open, which I was very disappointed with, but I had a nice holiday with my family last week to kind of regroup and hopefully get going again this week.”

However, the top-heavy points structure has not done Lowry any favours. The schedule for the year has been interesting for him. He said that he played at locations that he would not normally venture out to.

“I think there’s been a lot of good, not much great (golf), which on the PGA Tour doesn’t cut it."

This week, the motivation for Shane Lowry is to play some good golf and finally make the FedEx Cup playoffs