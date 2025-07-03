"I don't want them" - Lucas Glover slams LIV Golfers as he discusses the PGA Tour's future

Lucas Glover clarified that he did not support the merger plan of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The two tours have been in talks for a while to merge. With Brian Rolapp joining as the PGA Tour's new CEO, it was presumed that the deal would gather steam.

When asked what he thought of the deal, Glover said that it was the worst thing ever. At SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, he stated that, while he respected every golfer's decision to leave the PGA Tour, he did not want them back.

Lucas Glover explained the situation by stating:

"I don't want them here. And they made their decision, and I don't blame any of them. They made a decision. I don't care. But they also went away from this tour and chose to as a PGA Tour player and somebody that dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour, and I've poured my heart and soul into this tour and game for 21 seasons now. I don't want somebody who chose another path and a path of least less resistance."

He continued::

"I don't want them back here competing and taking part of my pie and these kids' pie that are trying to make it now. I don't want that. We as a group, we as golf fans, we as golf everything."

Glover even asserted that if the top 5-6 golfers from LIV Golf had been on the PGA Tour, the tour would have received a massive TV deal. And, while they still have a nice TV deal, the absence of the major stars has had a significant impact.

Lucas Glover encourages fans to avoid emotional reactions to the LIV-PGA deal

Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Source: Getty

In the same appearance on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, Lucas Glover, after discussing the business aspect of the LIV-PGA arrangement, stated that fan feelings should not be a factor. He stated that such feelings should be set aside and the tour should continue moving forward to grow more in the sports world.

Glover said:

"You got to take emotion out of it sometimes, but it's still very hard for me because this is still my dream, and I chose to stay. And after I chose to stay, I had success. And as far as a stalemate, now we being PGA Tour, I don't think we even care anymore. I think we're focused on going forward. So they are not coming off the team thing. And that's fine."

In terms of his season thus far, Lucas Glover is searching for his first win of the season. He has been one of the tour's most consistent performers, with his best performances coming at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. He scored below par in both tournaments and finished tied for third.

