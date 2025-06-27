"Brian Rolapp won't do s**t" - Fans react to stalled negotiations between PGAT & LIV Golf leaving golfers frustrated

A players-only meeting was recently held with the new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to discuss the impending peace deal with LIV Golf. However, Matt Kuchar revealed that there was "no resolution in sight" regarding the long-drawn-out negotiations.
As per reports, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is not budging from the team aspect of LIV Golf. PGA Tour player Beau Hossler has reportedly expressed frustration about the golfers being left in the dark about the peace deal.
NUCLR Golf recently reported the news on their X page.
Fans took to the comment section to share their opinions on the prolonged negotiations about a possible merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
"Brian Rolapp won't do shit!"
"I don’t see a deal happening anytime soon" one fan said.
"PGA is waiting LIV out - LIV is inevitably going to dissolve," another wrote.
"They are in the dark cause nothing is happening!" wrote a user.
Some fans pointed out that the initial LIV Golf contracts will expire by the end of the year and wondered what would happen then.
"It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of this season when LIV guys contracts are up. Will they be allowed back, or will they be forced to re-sign with LIV due to lack of options," one fan commented.
"LIV will go away once the big player contracts run out and they want to come back and play real golf again. No need to make a deal with them," another added.
Brian Rolapp recently wrote an open letter after he was appointed as the new PGA Tour CEO.
"Respect the past. Build the future. Let’s move forward together" - PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp
After he was appointed the new PGA Tour CEO this month, Brian Rolapp wrote an open letter after taking the role. The former NFL executive admitted that he had a "lot to learn about golf", but clearly stated that he loved the sport.
He mentioned that his goal as a CEO was "to honor golf’s traditions but not be overly bound by them". In the open letter, he said that in recent times, the PGA Tour had made "meaningful progress" in creating platforms for golfers, bettering the competitive structures, and improving the fan experience.
However, Rolapp noted that a lot of work was yet to be done, such as "creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world" and "strengthening commercial partnerships". He signed off the open letter saying (via PGA Tour):
"Respect the past. Build the future. Let’s move forward together."
PGA Tour stars Matt Kuchar and Mark Hubbard appreciated Rolapp's perspective on his role as the Tour CEO.