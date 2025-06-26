3 TEs to pick over Travis Kelce in 2025 fantasy football feat. Trey McBride

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. However, it is hard to argue that his play has drastically declined over the past few seasons.

Despite still performing strongly in fantasy football during that time, there has been a clear drop in production for Kelce since the 2022 season. After scoring 316.3 PPR fantasy points in 2022, Kelce had 219.4 PPR points in 2023 and 195.4 PPR points in 2024.

With various top tight ends emerging and establishing themselves over the past few seasons, this may be the right time to hold off on drafting Kelce and choosing one of the new elite talents taking over the league.

3 TEs to pick over Travis Kelce in 2025 fantasy football

NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

#1. Trey McBride

Trey McBride has emerged as Kyler Murray's favorite target and one of the best TEs in football since exploding on the scene in 2023. After being the TE7 in 2023, McBride was the TE2 in fantasy football last year, averaging 15.6 PPR points per game.

What makes this statistic even more impressive is the fact that McBride only scored twice last year. Although this touchdown statistic is notable, McBride is too involved in the Cardinals offense and is too talented for that trend to continue in 2025. McBride has the chance to be the clear TE1 with more red zone production.

Despite being a rookie in the NFL last year, Brock Bowers led the tight end position in PPR fantasy points and finished as the TE1. An elite blend of speed, route running ability and strong hands, Bowers can succeed and be impactful in every aspect of the game.

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive unit looks drastically different this offseason with the addition of QB Geno Smith, RB Ashton Jeanty and head coach Pete Carroll. While a new system may impact his overall target share, Bowers is a top player in the league and should be one of the first tight ends off the board in fantasy football drafts this year.

Although some may be hesitant to select an unproven rookie over one of the greatest players of all time, this is the season to select Indianapolis Colts TE Tyler Warren over Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce. Warren was a superstar at Penn State. He has all the skills and abilities to have the same impact that McBride and Bowers had at the start of their respective careers.

Warren is a phenomenal route runner with great speed, physicality and the chance to earn a monster target share in Indianapolis. Despite being unknown and unproven, Warren should be considered a top-five tight end off the board in re-draft leagues this year, given his college football dominance and elite potential.

