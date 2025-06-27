LIV Golf Dallas R2 Weather forecast: How will the weather fare at Maridoe Golf Club?

The second round of LIV Golf Dallas 2025 at Maridoe Golf Club is set to take place under mostly favorable conditions. While the tournament hasn't experienced any notable weather disruptions so far, Saturday, June 28, is expected to bring more heat with strong sunshine and dry air.

According to AccuWeather, players and spectators can anticipate warm and steady conditions throughout the day at LIV Golf Dallas. Winds from the south and southeast are predicted to be moderate to strong, with occasional gusts during the afternoon and evening. Fortunately, no measurable rainfall is expected, keeping the course firm and fast.

Here's a look at the weather details for LIV Golf Dallas 2025, Round 2:

Morning

Temperature: 33°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Wind: SSW at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 63%

Dew Point: 22°C

Probability of Precipitation: 7%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 2%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 36°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny

Wind: S at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 39 km/h

Humidity: 41%

Dew Point: 20°C

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 26%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 29°C

Conditions: Clear

Wind: SSE at 19 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 5%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 16%

Visibility: 10 km

Venue of LIV Golf Dallas

LIV Golf Dallas 2025 is being held at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, just north of Dallas. The course has a reputation for being one of the more challenging stops on the schedule, featuring a par-72 layout that stretches beyond 7,400 yards.

It was redesigned in 2017 by architect Steve Smyers and is lined with Bermuda grass from tee to green. The layout includes several water hazards and is often influenced by strong winds, adding to the overall difficulty for the players.

Maridoe previously hosted the 2024 LIV Golf Team Championship, which was won by Ripper GC. This year, the Dallas stop marks the ninth event of the 2025 LIV Golf season, positioned between the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. The format remains the same - 54 holes with no cut.

The total prize pool is $25 million, split between individual and team competitions. Of that, $20 million is set aside for the individual contest, with $4 million going to the winner, $5 million allocated to the team portion and $3 million awarded to the top team.

The field includes several high-profile LIV Golf members, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton and Anthony Kim. Fans can access the venue via 2000 Kelly Blvd in Carrollton, with complimentary parking and shuttle service available.

Rideshare drop-offs are designated at Ted Polk Middle School. General admission tickets also include access to live music performances following the rounds. A limited-time Buddy Pass offer ran through June 18.

