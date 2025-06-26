LIV Golf Dallas 2025: Odds and top bets ft. Joaquin Niemann explored 

The LIV Golf League returns to Maridoe Golf Club outside of Dallas for the LIV Golf Dallas 2025. The event, held at the course that hosted LIV Team Championships last year, will see the 52 players from the 13 teams take on each other for the winner’s paycheck from the $20,000,000 purse.

LIV Golf Dallas field is headlined by individual standings leaders Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the trio are also the favorites to win this weekend. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, 2024 LIV Golf champion Rahm is the outright favorite to win the contest. The Spaniard enters the breakaway tour event with 48-1 odds.

For the unversed, Rahm’s Legion XIII team leads the circuit’s team standings. The Spanish skipper sits third in the individual standings with no wins to his name yet. He comes into the Dallas event on the back of a T8 finish at LIV Golf Virgina. He is closely followed by DeChambeau with 50-1 odds.

The Crushers GC captain, who calls the Lone Star State home, is the closest competitor to the 2023 Masters champ. The LIV Golf Korea winner enters the event on the back of an T4 finish in Virginia. However, the top two duo is followed by the in-form Niemann with 70-1 odds. It is pertinent to note that the Torque GC skipper leads the Saudi-backed circuit’s standings with an impressive four wins to his name, including LIV Virginia.

Rahm’s teammate Tyrrell Hatton and Nieman’s teammate Carlos Ortiz closely follow the top three. The duo enters the contest with 90-1 and 120-1 odds, respectively. Patrick Reed (160-1), Brooks Koepka (200-1), Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert (290-1), Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, David Puig and Cameron Smith are some other big names to watch at LIV Golf Dallas, that falls just two weeks ahead of The Open Championship.

LIV Golf Dallas odds (Updated)

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the top odds for LIV Golf Dallas (as per FanDuel Sportsbook):

Jon Rahm +480

Bryson DeChambeau +500

Joaquin Niemann +700

Tyrrell Hatton +900

Carlos Ortiz +1200

Patrick Reed +1600

Brooks Koepka +2000

Sebastian Munoz +2000

Lucas Herbert +2900

Marc Leishman +2900

Talor Gooch +2900

David Puig +2900

Cameron Smith +2900

Sergio Garcia +3300

Dean Burmester +3300

Anirban Lahiri +4100

Dustin Johnson +4100

Abraham Ancer +5000

Cameron Tringale +5000

Thomas Pieters +5000

Louis Oosthuizen +5000

Paul Casey +5000

Tom McKibbin +5000

LIV Golf 2025 standings

Listed below are the Tour’s individual player standings ahead of LIV Golf Dallas (Divided by zones):

Lock Zone (1-24)

1 – Joaquin Niemann

2 – Bryson DeChambeau

3 – Jon Rahm

4 – Sergio Garcia

5 – Lucas Herbert

6 – Sebastian Muñoz

7 – Carlos Ortiz

8 – Marc Leishman

9 – Dean Burmester

10 – David Puig

11 – Phil Mickelson

12 – Charl Schwartzel

13 – Anirban Lahiri

14 – Brooks Koepka

15 – Adrian Meronk

16 – Thomas Pieters

17 – Talor Gooch

18 – Patrick Reed

19 – Abraham Ancer

20 – Cameron Smith

21 – Richard Bland

22 – Tyrrell Hatton

23 – Charles Howell III

24 – Bubba Watson

Open Zone (25–48)

25 – Graeme McDowell

26 – Harold Varner III

27 – Dustin Johnson

28 – Tom McKibbin

29 – Ben Campbell

30 – Paul Casey

31 – Cameron Tringale

32 – Louis Oosthuizen

33 – Martin Kaymer

34 – Matthew Wolff

35 – Caleb Surratt

36 – Sam Horsfield

37 – Peter Uihlein

38 – Jinichiro Kozuma

39 – Danny Lee

40 – Kevin Na

41 – Jason Kokrak

42 – Lee Westwood

43 – Henrik Stenson

44 – Chieh-Po Lee

45 – Luis Masaveu

46 – Ian Poulter

47 – Brendan Steele

48 – Matt Jones

Drop Zone (49–60)

49 – Andy Ogletree

50 – Branden Grace

51 – Mito Pereira

52 – Young-han Song

53 – Yubin Jang

54 – Wade Ormsby

55 – Anthony Kim

56 – Frederik Kjettrup

57 – Ollie Schniederjans

58 – John Catlin

59 – Minkyu Kim

60 – Josele Ballester

More details on LIV Golf Dallas will be updated as the event progresses.

