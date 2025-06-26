LIV Golf Dallas 2025: Odds and top bets ft. Joaquin Niemann explored 

The LIV Golf League returns to Maridoe Golf Club outside of Dallas for the LIV Golf Dallas 2025. The event, held at the course that hosted LIV Team Championships last year, will see the 52 players from the 13 teams take on each other for the winner’s paycheck from the $20,000,000 purse.
LIV Golf Dallas field is headlined by individual standings leaders Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. Unsurprisingly, the trio are also the favorites to win this weekend. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, 2024 LIV Golf champion Rahm is the outright favorite to win the contest. The Spaniard enters the breakaway tour event with 48-1 odds.
For the unversed, Rahm’s Legion XIII team leads the circuit’s team standings. The Spanish skipper sits third in the individual standings with no wins to his name yet. He comes into the Dallas event on the back of a T8 finish at LIV Golf Virgina. He is closely followed by DeChambeau with 50-1 odds.
The Crushers GC captain, who calls the Lone Star State home, is the closest competitor to the 2023 Masters champ. The LIV Golf Korea winner enters the event on the back of an T4 finish in Virginia. However, the top two duo is followed by the in-form Niemann with 70-1 odds. It is pertinent to note that the Torque GC skipper leads the Saudi-backed circuit’s standings with an impressive four wins to his name, including LIV Virginia.
Rahm’s teammate Tyrrell Hatton and Nieman’s teammate Carlos Ortiz closely follow the top three. The duo enters the contest with 90-1 and 120-1 odds, respectively. Patrick Reed (160-1), Brooks Koepka (200-1), Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert (290-1), Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, David Puig and Cameron Smith are some other big names to watch at LIV Golf Dallas, that falls just two weeks ahead of The Open Championship.
LIV Golf Dallas odds (Updated)
Listed below are the top odds for LIV Golf Dallas (as per FanDuel Sportsbook):
- Jon Rahm +480
- Bryson DeChambeau +500
- Joaquin Niemann +700
- Tyrrell Hatton +900
- Carlos Ortiz +1200
- Patrick Reed +1600
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Sebastian Munoz +2000
- Lucas Herbert +2900
- Marc Leishman +2900
- Talor Gooch +2900
- David Puig +2900
- Cameron Smith +2900
- Sergio Garcia +3300
- Dean Burmester +3300
- Anirban Lahiri +4100
- Dustin Johnson +4100
- Abraham Ancer +5000
- Cameron Tringale +5000
- Thomas Pieters +5000
- Louis Oosthuizen +5000
- Paul Casey +5000
- Tom McKibbin +5000
LIV Golf 2025 standings
Listed below are the Tour’s individual player standings ahead of LIV Golf Dallas (Divided by zones):
Lock Zone (1-24)
- 1 – Joaquin Niemann
- 2 – Bryson DeChambeau
- 3 – Jon Rahm
- 4 – Sergio Garcia
- 5 – Lucas Herbert
- 6 – Sebastian Muñoz
- 7 – Carlos Ortiz
- 8 – Marc Leishman
- 9 – Dean Burmester
- 10 – David Puig
- 11 – Phil Mickelson
- 12 – Charl Schwartzel
- 13 – Anirban Lahiri
- 14 – Brooks Koepka
- 15 – Adrian Meronk
- 16 – Thomas Pieters
- 17 – Talor Gooch
- 18 – Patrick Reed
- 19 – Abraham Ancer
- 20 – Cameron Smith
- 21 – Richard Bland
- 22 – Tyrrell Hatton
- 23 – Charles Howell III
- 24 – Bubba Watson
Open Zone (25–48)
- 25 – Graeme McDowell
- 26 – Harold Varner III
- 27 – Dustin Johnson
- 28 – Tom McKibbin
- 29 – Ben Campbell
- 30 – Paul Casey
- 31 – Cameron Tringale
- 32 – Louis Oosthuizen
- 33 – Martin Kaymer
- 34 – Matthew Wolff
- 35 – Caleb Surratt
- 36 – Sam Horsfield
- 37 – Peter Uihlein
- 38 – Jinichiro Kozuma
- 39 – Danny Lee
- 40 – Kevin Na
- 41 – Jason Kokrak
- 42 – Lee Westwood
- 43 – Henrik Stenson
- 44 – Chieh-Po Lee
- 45 – Luis Masaveu
- 46 – Ian Poulter
- 47 – Brendan Steele
- 48 – Matt Jones
Drop Zone (49–60)
- 49 – Andy Ogletree
- 50 – Branden Grace
- 51 – Mito Pereira
- 52 – Young-han Song
- 53 – Yubin Jang
- 54 – Wade Ormsby
- 55 – Anthony Kim
- 56 – Frederik Kjettrup
- 57 – Ollie Schniederjans
- 58 – John Catlin
- 59 – Minkyu Kim
- 60 – Josele Ballester
More details on LIV Golf Dallas will be updated as the event progresses.