LIV Golf Dallas R1 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain in Dallas?

The LIV Golf Dallas 2025 kicks off on Friday, June 27, at Maridoe Golf Club, located just outside Dallas, Texas. According to AccuWeather, the weather during the first round will be largely sunny and warm, with humidity levels gradually decreasing through the day.

Here’s a look at the weather forecast for LIV Golf Dallas 2025 – Round 1:

Morning

Temperature: 32°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: SSW at 15 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 20 km/h

Humidity: 64%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 16%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km

Afternoon

Temperature: 35°C

Conditions: Sunny

Wind: S at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 32 km/h

Humidity: 42%

Dew Point: 19°C

Probability of Precipitation: 15%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 10%

Visibility: 10 km

Evening

Temperature: 28°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy

Wind: SSE at 17 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 28 km/h

Humidity: 58%

Dew Point: 21°C

Probability of Precipitation: 3%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 45%

Visibility: 10 km

How to watch LIV Golf Dallas?

LIV Golf Dallas will be available to watch live across FS1, FS2, and local Fox affiliates, all accessible through Hulu + Live TV. The tournament is designed for quick-paced action with three rounds, no cut, and competition wrapped up by late afternoon each day.

With the U.S. broadcast arrangement through Fox Sports, fans can catch every key moment of LIV Golf Dallas as it unfolds. All rounds of the tournament, as well as Saturday’s Whiskey Myers concert, can be streamed using the Fox Sports App on smart TVs, tablets, or mobile devices. Viewers will need to log in using their Hulu credentials to access the streams.

The broadcast schedule begins with Round 1 on Friday, June 27, airing from 8:05 to 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time, which corresponds to 11:05 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, on FS1. Round 2 will be held on Saturday, June 28, with coverage from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PT or 12:15 to 3:30 p.m. ET, shown on FS1 and Fox.

The Whiskey Myers concert will follow on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. PT or 6 to 7 p.m. ET, streamed via the Fox Sports App using a Hulu + Live TV login. The final round takes place on Sunday, June 29, airing from 9:05 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. PT or 12:05 to 3:20 p.m. ET, on FS2 and Fox.

For those without cable, a Hulu + Live TV subscription provides access to the full tournament and concert. New subscribers can take advantage of a three-day free trial to watch the entire event at no cost.

