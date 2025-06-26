Updated tee timings for R1 of the LIV Golf Dallas Championship

LIV Golf Dallas kicks off on Friday, June 27, at Maridoe Golf Club, marking the ninth LIV event of the season. Ahead of the tournament, the league announced a slight change to the tee timings for the first round.
Featuring a 54-player team, LIV Golf Dallas will be played in three rounds of stroke play. The field will consist of two wild cards and 13 teams of four players each. Golfers will compete for a share of the $20 million total prize purse, with $4 million going to the winner. The golfer who lands in second place will go home with $2.25 million, while the third-place finisher wins $1.5 million.
In the usual LIV Golf fashion, all players were initially scheduled to tee off at 12:05 a.m. CT from different holes in a shotgun format. However, according to LIV Golf’s most recent announcement, the new tee-off time is 11:05 a.m. There will also be two groups of players starting from the first hole, 11 minutes apart.
Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Kevin Na are scheduled to tee off from the first hole by 11:05 a.m. CT. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, and Tyrrell Hatton will tee off from that same hole a few minutes later, by 11:16 a.m. CT.
Here’s a look at the complete tee timings and groupings for LIV Golf Dallas' first round:
LIV Golf Dallas: Updated tee timings and pairings
All groups except group 2 will tee off for the first round from different holes by 11:05 a.m.
- Group 1 (Starting from Hole 1): Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na
- Group 2 (Starting from Hole 1 at 11:16 a.m.): Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton
- Group 3 (Starting from Hole 2): Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith
- Group 4 (Starting from Hole 3): Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt
- Group 5 (Starting from Hole 4): David Puig, Abraham Ancer. Sergio Garcia
- Group 6 (Starting from Hole 5): Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert
- Group 7 (Starting from Hole 6): Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann
- Group 8 (Starting from Hole 7): Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell
- Group 9 (Starting from Hole 8): Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland
- Group 10 (Starting from Hole 10): Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III
- Group 11 (Starting from Hole 10): Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell
- Group 12 (Starting from Hole 11): Matthew Wolff, Frederik Kjettrup, Branden Grace
- Group 13 (Starting from Hole 12): Chieh-Po Lee, Josele Ballester, Anthony Kim
- Group 14 (Starting from Hole 13): Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele
- Group 15 (Starting from Hole 14): Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma
- Group 16 (Starting from Hole 15): Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel
- Group 17 (Starting from Hole 16): Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter
- Group 18 (Starting from Hole 17): Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri