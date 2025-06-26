Updated tee timings for R1 of the LIV Golf Dallas Championship

LIV Golf Dallas kicks off on Friday, June 27, at Maridoe Golf Club, marking the ninth LIV event of the season. Ahead of the tournament, the league announced a slight change to the tee timings for the first round.

Featuring a 54-player team, LIV Golf Dallas will be played in three rounds of stroke play. The field will consist of two wild cards and 13 teams of four players each. Golfers will compete for a share of the $20 million total prize purse, with $4 million going to the winner. The golfer who lands in second place will go home with $2.25 million, while the third-place finisher wins $1.5 million.

In the usual LIV Golf fashion, all players were initially scheduled to tee off at 12:05 a.m. CT from different holes in a shotgun format. However, according to LIV Golf’s most recent announcement, the new tee-off time is 11:05 a.m. There will also be two groups of players starting from the first hole, 11 minutes apart.

Trending

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Kevin Na are scheduled to tee off from the first hole by 11:05 a.m. CT. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, and Tyrrell Hatton will tee off from that same hole a few minutes later, by 11:16 a.m. CT.

Here’s a look at the complete tee timings and groupings for LIV Golf Dallas' first round:

LIV Golf Dallas: Updated tee timings and pairings

All groups except group 2 will tee off for the first round from different holes by 11:05 a.m.

Group 1 (Starting from Hole 1): Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na

Group 2 (Starting from Hole 1 at 11:16 a.m.): Bryson DeChambeau, Carlos Ortiz, Tyrrell Hatton

Group 3 (Starting from Hole 2): Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith

Group 4 (Starting from Hole 3): Tom McKibbin, Jon Rahm, Caleb Surratt

Group 5 (Starting from Hole 4): David Puig, Abraham Ancer. Sergio Garcia

Group 6 (Starting from Hole 5): Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert

Group 7 (Starting from Hole 6): Sebastian Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

Group 8 (Starting from Hole 7): Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell

Group 9 (Starting from Hole 8): Martin Kaymer, Adrian Meronk, Richard Bland

Group 10 (Starting from Hole 10): Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

Group 11 (Starting from Hole 10): Bubba Watson, Peter Uihlein, Ben Campbell

Group 12 (Starting from Hole 11): Matthew Wolff, Frederik Kjettrup, Branden Grace

Group 13 (Starting from Hole 12): Chieh-Po Lee, Josele Ballester, Anthony Kim

Group 14 (Starting from Hole 13): Andy Ogletree, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele

Group 15 (Starting from Hole 14): Danny Lee, Yubin Jang, Jinichiro Kozuma

Group 16 (Starting from Hole 15): Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Group 17 (Starting from Hole 16): Sam Horsfield, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter

Group 18 (Starting from Hole 17): Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More