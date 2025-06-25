Phil Mickelson ends Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy dilemma with a 5-word conclusion

With yet another impressive performance in 2025, Keegan Bradley has risen to ninth in the Ryder Cup standings. Should he continue to rise, an automatic qualification would not be a huge surprise.

That would, however, come with some complications, since Bradley is the captain of the United States this year. He can be a player-captain, but that's a big decision to make.

Phil Mickelson, who was a longtime playing partner for Bradley in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, had his take on the golfer ahead of a possibly difficult choice.

After the win, Smylie Kaufman said Bradley needs to play for Team USA. Kyle Porter did, too, and Mickelson added:

"Keegan Bradley is THE MAN!!"

Even now, it's hard to make a case that the 12-man American squad shouldn't include Bradley, despite his captaincy. He's ninth, but he's over 1,000 points clear of falling out of the top 12.

The captain's choices aren't always the top 12, but that's one way to help make the decision. If the six qualifiers were extended to all 12, then Bradley would make it. The best roster Team USA can put together right now includes Bradley. He just might have to select himself to the team to make it.

Keegan Bradley's shocking victory pushes him into Ryder Cup conversations

Keegan Bradley was three shots back of Tommy Fleetwood with four holes to play on Sunday. He birdied the 18th hole in front of a rowdy home crowd that was rooting for the local star all weekend. That pushed him to a 68 final round, enough to win the Travelers Championship by a single stroke.

Keegan Bradley could make the Ryder Cup as a player (Image via Imagn)

That win will live long in his memory. Bradley said via NBC Sports:

“Of all the shots and all the putts I hit, I think I’m going to remember that one the most."

The putt denied Fleetwood, who entered the day three strokes up on Bradley, his first PGA Tour win. He now has 42 top-10 finishes without a win, the most among active players.

Ironically, Fleetwood was the player who nailed the winning putt in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Bradley has been tasked with putting together a team to get revenge for that loss this year, and his win over Fleetwood has him firmly in player-captain territory.

If Bradley does become a player-captain, he'd be the first since Arnold Palmer played both roles in 1963. Jerry Barber, Jack Burke Jr., Chick Harbert, Lloyd Mangrum, Henry Cotton, Ben Hogan, George Duncan and Ted Ray have all done it once.

Walter Hagen, Dai Rees, Charles Whitcombe and Sam Snead all had multiple runs as player-captains. Keegan Bradley could be next.

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More