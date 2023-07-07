"I do want to win the other three" - Minjee Lee sets sights on winning her golf career's remaining majors   

Minjee Lee is one of the most successful female golfers in the world. She has won two LPGA major championships in her career, including the US Women's Open and the Evian Championship.

Lee is competing at the 2023 US Women's Open and finished with an even score to tie up 21st place alongside Yuka Saso, In Gee Chun, Emma Spitz, Jaravee Boonchant, Maja Stark, Chisato Iwai, and Marina Alex after the first round.

Minjee Lee is in contention to win the third major of her career this week. She has her eyes on the major and speaking about the tournament, Lee said via SkySports:

"I have won two major championships and I do want to win the other three, that is probably going to be my next big goal."

The 2023 US Women's Open is set to wrap up the finale on Sunday, July 9, and following the conclusion of the first round, Xiyu Lin topped the leaderboard.

Lin finished with a score of under 4 in a two-way tie alongside Hyo Joo Kim followed by Nasa Hataoka, Hae Ran Ryu, Aine Donegan, Leona Maguire, Allisen Corpuz, and Bailey Tardy, who finished with a score of under 3.

All about Minjee Lee's professional career

Minjee Lee turned pro in 2014 and has since won 11 professional events, including eight on LPGA Tour, two on the Ladies European Tour, and two on ALPG Tour.

Lee enjoyed a successful amateur career. She became the youngest golfer to win the WA Amateur Open in 2010 while studying at Methodist Ladies College, Perth.

During her amateur career, she won the 2012 US Girls' Junior and then the Australian Women's Amateur in 2013, which she successfully defended in 2014.

Minjee Lee became No.1 in the amateur rankings and won the Oates Victorian Open on the ALPG Tour. She turned pro after winning the Espirito Santo Trophy in 2014 and won her first LPGA Tour event at the Kingsmill Championship on May 18, 2015.

Her second professional victory on the LPGA Tour came in 2016 at the Lotte Championship and then the Blue Bay event later that year.

She also represented her country at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro and tied up in 7th place.

Minjee Lee's next LPGA Tour victory came in 2016 at the Volvik Championship, where she defeated In-Kyung Kim by one shot. After defeating Kim Sei-Young by four strokes at the 2019 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, the Australian golfer went on to win the Amundi Evian Championship in 2021, the Cognizant Founders Cup in 2022, and the US Women's Open last year.

2023 US Women's Open round 1 leaderboard

Here is the 2023 US Women's Open round 1 leaderboard:

T1: Hyo Joo Kim (-4)

T1: Xiyu Janet Lin (-4)

T3: Allisen Corpuz (-3)

T3: Nasa Hataoka (-3)

T3: Hae Ran Ryu (-3)

T3: Aine Donegan (a) (-3)

T3: Leona Maguire (-3)

T3: Bailey Tardy (-3)

T9: Jeongeun Lee6 (-2)

T9: Benedetta Moresco (a) (-2)

T9: Amari Avery (a) (-2)

T9: Amy Yang (-2)

T13: Patty Tavatanakit (-1)

T13: Ruoning Yin (-1)

T13: Mao Saigo (-1)

T13: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-1)

T13: Brooke M. Henderson (-1)

T13: Haru Nomura (-1)

T13: Ji Yai Shin (-1)

T13: Angel Yin (-1)

T21: Yuka Saso (E)

T21: Emma Spitz (E)

T21: Maja Stark (E)

T21: Jaravee Boonchant (E)

T21: Chisato Iwai (E)

T21: Marina Alex (E)

T21: Minjee Lee (E)

T21: In Gee Chun (E)

T29: Gemma Dryburgh (+1)

T29: Kana Mikashima (+1)

T29: Da Yeon Lee (+1)

T29: Ting-Hsuan Huang (a) (+1)

T29: Charley Hull (+1)

T29: Moriya Jutanugarn (+1)

T29: Danielle Kang (+1)

T29: Megan Khang (+1)

T29: Celine Boutier (+1)

T29: Ally Ewing (+1)

T39: Albane Valenzuela (+2)

T39: Aditi Ashok (+2)

T39: Madelene Sagstrom (+2)

T39: Charlotte Thomas (+2)

T39: Pajaree Anannarukarn (+2)

T39: Rose Zhang (+2)

T39: Ruixin Liu (+2)

T39: Grace Kim (+2)

T39: Alice Hewson (+2)

T39: Ayaka Furue (+2)

T39: Yuna Nishimura (+2)

T39: Aline Krauter (+2)

T39: Farah O'Keefe (a) (+2)

T39: Dewi Weber (+2)

T39: Miyu Yamashita (+2)

T39: Monet Chun (a) (+2)

T39: Haruka Kawasaki (+2)

T39: Lexi Thompson (+2)

T39: Carlota Ciganda (+2)

T39: Mina Harigae (+2)

T39: Haeji Kang (+2)

T39: Bronte Law (+2)

T39: Lizette Salas (+2)

T39: Sei Young Kim (+2)

T39: Paula Reto (+2)

T39: Dottie Ardina (+2)

T39: Andrea Lee (+2)

T66: Jenny Coleman (+3)

T66: Linn Grant (+3)

T66: Minami Katsu (+3)

T66: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+3)

T66: Lauren Kim (a) (+3)

T66: Miyu Sato (+3)

T66: Teresa Toscano Borrero (+3)

T66: Yana Wilson (a) (+3)

T66: Grace Summerhays (a) (+3)

T66: Angela Stanford (+3)

T66: Lindy Duncan (+3)

T66: Brittany Lang (+3)

T66: Pernilla Lindberg (+3)

T66: Gaby Lopez (+3)

T66: Azahara Munoz (+3)

T66: Ashleigh Buhai (+3)

T66: Perrine Delacour (+3)

T83: Hannah Green (+4)

T83: Jennifer Kupcho (+4)

T83: Atthaya Thitikul (+4)

T83: Yuri Yoshida (+4)

T83: Emilia Migliaccio (a) (+4)

T83: A Lim Kim (+4)

T83: Manon De Roey (+4)

T83: Akie Iwai (+4)

T83: Julia Misemer (a) (+4)

T83: So Yeon Ryu (+4)

T83: Momoko Ueda (+4)

T83: Nelly Korda (+4)

T101: Min-Ji Park (+5)

T101: Cheyenne Knight (+5)

T101: Celeste Dao (a) (+5)

T101: Brooke Matthews (+5)

T101: Amanda Doherty (+5)

T101: So Mi Lee (+5)

T101: Kelly Xu (a) (+5)

T101: Sadie Englemann (a) (+5)

T101: Angela Zhang (a) (+5)

T101: Amy Olson (+5)

T101: Jill McGill (+5)

T101: Ayako Uehara (+5)

T101: Jing Yan (+5)

T101: Lilia Vu (+5)

T101: Marissa Chow (+5)

T101: Jin Young Ko (+5)

T101: Hye-Jin Choi (+5)

T140: Annika Sorenstam (+8)

T140: Beatrice Wallin (a) (+8)

T140: Krissy Carman (a) (+8)

T140: Annie Park (+8)

T144: Maria Fassi (+9)

T144: Xiaowen Yin (+9)

T144: Ryann O'Toole (+9)

T147: Allysha Mae Mateo (+10)

T147: Milagros Chaves (a) (+10)

T147: Joy Chou (+10)

T150: Minori Nagano (a) (+11)

T150: Hana Wakimoto (+11)

T150: Megan Propeck (a) (+11)

153: Chizuru Komiya (a) (+12)

154: Sarah Edwards (a) (+14)

155: Mackenzie Hahn (+16)

