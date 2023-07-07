Who is leading the US Women's Open 2023? Major championship’s Day 1 leaderboard explored

The US Women's Open 2023 is underway, with some of the finest talent in women's golf taking part in the tournament. As the competition heats up, it's essential to highlight the leading golfers who have made a significant impact on the leaderboard after the first day of play.

Let's will delve into the performances of Hyo Joo Kim and Xiyu Janet Lim, who have emerged as early frontrunners in this major championship.

As with any major championship, the US Women's Open attracts a dedicated fan base, both on-site and through television broadcasts. Golf enthusiasts eagerly follow the tournament, witnessing the drama, intensity, and triumphs that unfold over the course of the four-day competition.

The leaderboard constantly evolves, with players battling for position, striving for consistency, and ultimately aiming to lift the prestigious trophy.

The 78th US Women's Open - Round One

Leading golfers at the US Women's Open

Hyo Joo Kim has displayed exceptional skill and consistency throughout the US Women's Open 2023. Her performance on the first day of the tournament was nothing short of remarkable.

Kim's precise shots and deft touch around the greens have earned her a prominent position atop the leaderboard. With a score of -4, she demonstrated composure and accuracy in her play, setting the stage for an exciting competition ahead.

Similarly, Xiyu Janet Lim showcased her prowess on the first day of the US Women's Open. Her remarkable performance has drawn attention from golf enthusiasts around the world.

Lim's impeccable ball-striking and strategic shot selection have positioned her at the top of the leaderboard of US Women's Open 2023 alongside Kim. With an impressive score of -4, Lim has proven that she has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Following the duo are Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka, Hae Ran Ryu, Aine Donegan, Leona Maguire and Bailey Tardy, who are all T3 with a score of -3.

US Women's Open 2023 full leaderboard after first round

The following is the full leaderboard of the US Women's Open after Day 1:

T1: Hyo Joo Kim (-4)

T1: Xiyu Janet Lin (-4)

T3: Allisen Corpuz (-3)

T3: Nasa Hataoka (-3)

T3: Hae Ran Ryu (-3)

T3: Aine Donegan (a) (-3)

T3: Leona Maguire (-3)

T3: Bailey Tardy (-3)

T9: Jeongeun Lee6 (-2)

T9: Benedetta Moresco (a) (-2)

T9: Amari Avery (a) (-2)

T9: Amy Yang (-2)

T13: Patty Tavatanakit (-1)

T13: Ruoning Yin (-1)

T13: Mao Saigo (-1)

T13: Jodi Ewart Shadoff (-1)

T13: Brooke M. Henderson (-1)

T13: Haru Nomura (-1)

T13: Ji Yai Shin (-1)

T13: Angel Yin (-1)

T21: Yuka Saso (E)

T21: Emma Spitz (E)

T21: Maja Stark (E)

T21: Jaravee Boonchant (E)

T21: Chisato Iwai (E)

T21: Marina Alex (E)

T21: Minjee Lee (E)

T21: In Gee Chun (E)

T29: Gemma Dryburgh (+1)

T29: Kana Mikashima (+1)

T29: Da Yeon Lee (+1)

T29: Ting-Hsuan Huang (a) (+1)

T29: Charley Hull (+1)

T29: Moriya Jutanugarn (+1)

T29: Danielle Kang (+1)

T29: Megan Khang (+1)

T29: Celine Boutier (+1)

T29: Ally Ewing (+1)

T39: Albane Valenzuela (+2)

T39: Aditi Ashok (+2)

T39: Madelene Sagstrom (+2)

T39: Charlotte Thomas (+2)

T39: Pajaree Anannarukarn (+2)

T39: Rose Zhang (+2)

T39: Ruixin Liu (+2)

T39: Grace Kim (+2)

T39: Alice Hewson (+2)

T39: Ayaka Furue (+2)

T39: Yuna Nishimura (+2)

T39: Aline Krauter (+2)

T39: Farah O'Keefe (a) (+2)

T39: Dewi Weber (+2)

T39: Miyu Yamashita (+2)

T39: Monet Chun (a) (+2)

T39: Haruka Kawasaki (+2)

T39: Lexi Thompson (+2)

T39: Carlota Ciganda (+2)

T39: Mina Harigae (+2)

T39: Haeji Kang (+2)

T39: Bronte Law (+2)

T39: Lizette Salas (+2)

T39: Sei Young Kim (+2)

T39: Paula Reto (+2)

T39: Dottie Ardina (+2)

T39: Andrea Lee (+2)

T66: Jenny Coleman (+3)

T66: Linn Grant (+3)

T66: Minami Katsu (+3)

T66: Nanna Koerstz Madsen (+3)

T66: Lauren Kim (a) (+3)

T66: Miyu Sato (+3)

T66: Teresa Toscano Borrero (+3)

T66: Yana Wilson (a) (+3)

T66: Grace Summerhays (a) (+3)

T66: Angela Stanford (+3)

T66: Lindy Duncan (+3)

T66: Brittany Lang (+3)

T66: Pernilla Lindberg (+3)

T66: Gaby Lopez (+3)

T66: Azahara Munoz (+3)

T66: Ashleigh Buhai (+3)

T66: Perrine Delacour (+3)

T83: Hannah Green (+4)

T83: Jennifer Kupcho (+4)

T83: Atthaya Thitikul (+4)

T83: Yuri Yoshida (+4)

T83: Emilia Migliaccio (a) (+4)

T83: A Lim Kim (+4)

T83: Manon De Roey (+4)

T83: Akie Iwai (+4)

T83: Julia Misemer (a) (+4)

T83: So Yeon Ryu (+4)

T83: Momoko Ueda (+4)

T83: Nelly Korda (+4)

T101: Min-Ji Park (+5)

T101: Cheyenne Knight (+5)

T101: Celeste Dao (a) (+5)

T101: Brooke Matthews (+5)

T101: Amanda Doherty (+5)

T101: So Mi Lee (+5)

T101: Kelly Xu (a) (+5)

T101: Sadie Englemann (a) (+5)

T101: Angela Zhang (a) (+5)

T101: Amy Olson (+5)

T101: Jill McGill (+5)

T101: Ayako Uehara (+5)

T101: Jing Yan (+5)

T101: Lilia Vu (+5)

T101: Marissa Chow (+5)

T101: Jin Young Ko (+5)

T101: Hye-Jin Choi (+5)

T140: Annika Sorenstam (+8)

T140: Beatrice Wallin (a) (+8)

T140: Krissy Carman (a) (+8)

T140: Annie Park (+8)

T144: Maria Fassi (+9)

T144: Xiaowen Yin (+9)

T144: Ryann O'Toole (+9)

T147: Allysha Mae Mateo (+10)

T147: Milagros Chaves (a) (+10)

T147: Joy Chou (+10)

T150: Minori Nagano (a) (+11)

T150: Hana Wakimoto (+11)

T150: Megan Propeck (a) (+11)

153: Chizuru Komiya (a) (+12)

154: Sarah Edwards (a) (+14)

155: Mackenzie Hahn (+16)

DQ: Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (DQ)

