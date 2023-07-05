"I wanted it for him so bad" - Butch Harmon talks about why Rickie Fowler's win meant more to him than Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson

Rickie Fowler's win at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic meant the most to his coach Butch Harmon. Rickie Fowler led for a majority of the Classic before he entered into a three-man playoff against Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa.

Fowler's patience and hard work soon paid off, as he sunk a birdie in the very first hole to win the playoff. This title also broke Rickie Fowler's four-year winless streak, with his last title coming at the 2019 Phoenix Open. Needless to say, his coach Harmon was also ecstatic to see him win.

A coach is always the proudest to see their player win, and it was no different for Harmon. Speaking via Golf.com, Harmon said:

“It was spectacular. I think my anxiety was probably the same level as his was when he was playing, just because I wanted it for him so bad. To come from 185th in the world all the way to 23rd in eight months is an incredible journey that he’s taken."

For Butch Harmon, this win meant a lot more than other wins with other golfers that he coached. That is a big statement, considering that he has coached Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and several others who have achieved glory.

“And guys I’ll be honest with ya. I think this one meant more to me personally than a lot of the majors that I’ve won with different guys, just ’cause I know how far down Rickie was, and to watch him come back, it was a joy to watch," Harmon said.

Butch Harmon confident that Rickie Fowler will win again

Rickie Fowler has had a great 2023 season. After starting his season ranked 111th in the world, Fowler has kept his consistent performance to rise up the ranks. His most recent win saw him jump up to a well-earned World No. 23.

Fowler and Harmon worked together from 2013 to 2019. They lived on the other side country, and initially, Harmon coached Fowler via video call and text. Harmon's brother Craig is also a golfer and lived near Fowler. He often went to Fowler's training sessions and then shared observations with Harmon.

Butch Harmon is confident that Rickie Fowler will win again.

“He stepped up to the plate and got the job done. And that’s what you have to do to prove to yourself that you’re back at the top of your game, and I think that’s the thing that impressed me the most. He’s gonna win again," Harmon stated.

