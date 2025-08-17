‘I wish it was different’: Bryson DeChambeau reacts to reports stating PGA Tour’s ban for LIV Golfers at the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau opened up about the ban of LIV golfers from PGA Tour events in preparation for the Ryder Cup. The American golfer has a good chance to make it to the U.S. team in the biennial tournament. He is currently ranked fifth in the automatic qualification list, and the top six after this week’s BMW Championship will secure their spots on the team.

U.S. team captain Keegan Bradley has plans for the team to play in the Procore Championship ahead of the Ryder Cup. However, DeChambeau, who is banned from competing on the PGA Tour because he plays on LIV Golf, could miss the event.

After the opening round of the LIV Golf Indianapolis event, the two-time major winner spoke about potentially missing the upcoming event ahead of the Ryder Cup. In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, he said:

“That’s up to the Tour and their decision to make. It’s on them if they don’t let us become together as a team and play.”

"That just shows you … yeah, I’m not gonna say that,” DeChambeau added. “Yeah, it's a scenario that's unfortunate, and I wish it was different, but LIV's willing to let me play.”

This week, DeChambeau is playing at the Indianapolis event, followed by the next outing at the season-ending Miami Team Championship, which will take place Aug. 22-24. Meanwhile, ahead of the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English are in the top six for automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup.

Once the tournament concludes, the top six will secure spots on the U.S. team. The remaining selections will be made by Captain Keegan Bradley.

A look at Bryson DeChambeau’s performance at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Bryson DeChambeau at the Golf: LIV Golf Indianapolis - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau started his outing at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis event on the first tee. He made a bogey on the second hole, followed by a birdie on the third. He carded four birdies on the back nine for a round of 4-under.

In the second round of the LIV Golf event, he made two bogeys, two birdies, and an eagle on the front nine, along with three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine, for a total of 7-under. He was tied for 19th place after two rounds.

Dustin Johnson is tied with Sebastián Muñoz for the lead after two rounds at 16-under. The tournament will conclude Sunday, Aug. 17.

Earlier this season on LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau won the Korea event. Some of his notable finishes are solo sixth in Miami, T2 in Mexico City, T6 in Riyadh, and T4 in Virginia. Aside from the Saudi league event, he also played in the majors and was the runner-up at the PGA Championship.

