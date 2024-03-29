“I wish I knew how sucky life on Tour was” – Paige Spiranac details the ‘incredibly difficult’ life on LPGA Tour

Social media sensation Paige Spiranac recently opened up about the challenging lives of golfers, who play on Tours. The former American professional golfer spoke about the hurdles aspiring golfers face.

Spiranac transitioned her career path and embarked on a journey as a social media influencer. She enjoys a fabulous fan base on all social media platforms, where she frequently shares golf-related videos.

In her recent YouTube video titled "How I Turned Pro in Golf," Spiranac discussed the challenges and obstacles golfers face. She emphasized that the lives of competitive golfers are "incredibly difficult."

Speaking about life on the Tour, Spiranac said:

"I wish I knew how sucky life on tour was going to be. No one tells you how much of a drain emotionally physically financially trying to be a competitive golfer is. And it's incredibly difficult; you are constantly on the road, you have no money, and you are playing week in and week out and sometimes for the girls in not-great places, and it's very lonely." (23:56-24:29)

Adding to her statement, Paige Spiranac spoke about the expensive fees of Q school. She highlighted the pressure golfers face to make the cut in the event because if they fail, they will earn nothing from the event.

"It is so incredibly expensive Q school. And it keeps going up every single year, but it's at least $10,000 for one or two of the stages. And so you were in all of this money, and you have the pressure to play well; you don't know what you're doing, you're doing this for the first time and if you miss the cut, you make nothing. And truly it's not fun," she added. (25:40-25:57)

Spiranac played golf professionally for a few years on the Cactus Tour. She had also tried to earn the LPGA Tour card but failed.

A look into Paige Spiranac's professional golf career

Paige Spiranac has been active in sports since her childhood. She wanted to pursue a career in gymnastics. However, she broke her kneecap twice at the age of 12 and switched to golf.

The American had a successful golf career as a junior player. Spiranac won five tournaments on Colorado's junior golf circuit and became a top-20 world junior player. She had received a golf scholarship from the University of Arizona, where she played collegiate golf. Spiranac did have some fruitful outings as an amateur player and competed in the Windy City Intercollegiate tournament. She won the Aztecs' first Mountain West Conference Championship in her senior year.

Paige Spiranac started her professional career on the Cactus Tour in 2016. She had also won one professional tournament on the circuit by defeating Hannah O'Sullivan. In 2016, she also tried to earn the LPGA Tour card through Q-School but failed.