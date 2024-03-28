Paige Spiranac makes honest admission about her golf career: "I made a lot of mistakes along the way"

Before embarking on her successful social media career, Paige Spiranac enjoyed a notable stint in junior and collegiate golf in the United States. Despite making moves towards the professional level, she ultimately decided not to pursue it further.

Several years later, Spiranac decided to open up about her experiences during that stage of her life. She posted a video on her YouTube channel, where she described what those years were like for her.

To boost the visibility of the video, she shared the following text on her X account (formerly Twitter):

"I don’t talk about my playing career that often but I’m quite proud of everything I did achieve. I made a lot of mistakes along the way and wanted to share what I would’ve done differently to help those trying to play in college or pro."

Minutes later, a fan commented on the post, asking Paige Spiranac the main reason she didn't continue in professional golf. Spiranac responded:

"Mental was number 1. I wasn’t mentally tough enough. Couldn’t handle the pressure. Cost and schedule were attributing factors."

Paige Spiranac began her golf career at the age of 13 after an injury ended her dreams of competing as a gymnast in the Olympic Games. She quickly excelled as a golfer and four years later was ranked in the Top 25 in the world amateur rankings.

In 2010, Spiranac earned a scholarship to the University of Arizona before transferring to San Diego State. During her time in U.S. collegiate golf, she played for a total of three seasons and achieved good results.

After graduating from college, the American played professionally on the Cactus Tour, where she even won a tournament. She also participated in three Ladies European Tour tournaments and made the cut at the 2016 Women's Scottish Open (finished T58).

Paige Spiranac: "You have to be a very special person to make it on tour"

Paige Spiranac explained in the video published this Thursday, March 28, that the main reason she did not continue to pursue a professional golf career was because of the pressure of competing on a tour.

Spiranac emphasized that this aspect of a professional golf career should be highlighted more when explaining to junior players what they may encounter in the future if they choose to pursue golf professionally.

"I've always physically had the skills to make it, but I don't think I would like the lifestyle, and there are so many factors on why you make it or not make it, and I just don't think it's talked about enough," she said.

"I don't have kids, so I don't know this and you [the parents] with children always want to encourage your kids to dream big and do all this stuff, but man, I wish I knew more about what life on tour truly looked like, because you have to be a very special person to be able to endure that to make it on tour and to do all these things," she added.

Spiranac also addressed other topics in the video, including seven tips for players aspiring to a professional career.