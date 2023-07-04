“I wish there was video evidence” – Dylan Wu questions PGA Tour over missing video of his rare albatross at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Dylan Wu's exceptional Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was made a little less special after Tour coverage of the event missed his special moment on the 14th hole.

Cruising through the first few holes with ease, it was business as usual for Wu. However, things started picking up after the first six holes and Wu was soon playing a game of birdies. After bogeying the 11th hole, Dylan Wu consecutively birdied the 12th and 13th hole. The 14th par-5 hole however, was the game changer. Wu first hit his drive 309 yards before managing to hole the ball from 262 yards.

In doing so, Dylan Wu accomplished something quite rare- he completed an Albatross 2 on a par 5 hole. An albatross occurs when a golfer save three strokes on a hole. This albatross was a first of Wu's career, and the first in the history of the tournament.

While it was only the third one of the 2023 season, the Rocket Mortgage Classic's broadcast seemingly does not have any footage of it. Wu was quite disappointed, as his achievement was left unrecorded. Replying to the PGA Tour via Twitter he said:

"I wish there was video evidence of it!!"

He even posted the following tweet under a PGA Tour video:

Dylan Wu completes magic sequence while playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The albatross came as a pleasant surprise for Dylan Wu. The conditions of the golf course definitely played a part in the golfer's surprise shot. Rounding off a rather successful day, Wu was happy with his playing skills. Speaking about the albatross, Wu said via Golf Digest:

“Luckily the conditions were soft, kind of pushed the drive a little bit and stayed short of that right bunker, which was nice. If it went a couple yards farther, I'd be laying up."

After the albatross, Wu also went on to eagle, then birdie, then par and bogey the next few holes. This left him collecting a rare sequence of all the different types of golf scores in one course. The impressive performance also allowed Wu to shoot a 65 on his first day and tie for third place behind Taylor Moore and Peter Kuest.

