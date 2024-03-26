“I won, I think, probably three or four grand” - Justin Thomas recounts purchasing first car with winnings from teenage game with Michael Jordan

Justin Thomas is widely recognized as one of the world's top golfers, a status he has held for some time. His talent was evident even at a young age; at just 16 years old, he played impressively enough to defeat and win money from NBA legend Michael Jordan. That helped Thomas purchase his first car.

Thomas recalled that Jordan frequently attended the Kentucky Derby and played on his father's golf course. He also said he was "lucky enough" to be out there once while the legend was still playing.

Justin Thomas said, according to Bro Bible:

"The first couple of years I’d help him out, and the last year they came out, he said, ‘Little man, go get your clubs. You’re gonna play the last seven holes with us.’ He knew that I played golf, but he didn’t know that I was decent, and nobody else had any idea."

"I made four birdies in seven holes and helped pay for my first car. I won, I think, probably three or four grand," he added.

Jordan ended up losing a significant sum of money to Thomas. According to Golfweek, Thomas mentioned that he wasn't aware of the exact amount since Jordan instructed his companions not to disclose it as it might unsettle the young player they had just invited to play.

The eventual PGA Tour star performed exceptionally well, exceeding Jordan's expectations. Although Thomas was on the path to a professional golf career, he was still almost five years away from turning pro at the time.

Charles Barkley comments on Justin Thomas' alma mater Alabama Crimson Tide's win over Grand Canyon

Justin Thomas' alma mater, Alabama Crimson Tide, won their March Madness game, advancing to another round. However, Charles Barkley, a keen golfer and friend of Thomas', couldn't offer them genuine praise.

On March 25, Barkley stated after the game that Alabama's opponent, Grand Canyon, played poorly.

"That was the dumbest game of basketball I've ever seen," he said (via Golf Digest). "Everybody went 1-on-1, they missed ... how many free throws? I'm not sure what they were doing offensively. I don't think they ran a play the entire second half. Some of the dumbest basketball I've ever seen from grown college men... Congratulations to Alabama University."

When corrected on their name (University of Alabama), Barkley laughed and mentioned he does it to tease "JT" or Justin Thomas.