“I won’t have it easy” - Padraig Harrington faces stiff competition in final round of TimberTech Championship

Padraig Harrington topped the leaderboard of the 2023 TimberTech Championship following the second round of the tournament. He played two rounds of 67-66 to finish with a score of under 9.

Harrington started the game with a birdie on the first hole of the leaderboard followed by another birdie and a double bogey and then carded a birdie. He made a birdie on the sixth hole and two more on the back nine to score 67.

In the second round again the 52-year-old started with a birdie on the second hole. He carded two birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine to score 66.

Harrington is all set to compete in the third and final round of the tournament, which will take place on Sunday, November 5.

The Irish golfer is well aware that the closing round of the tournament won't be very easy for him. Speaking about his game, Harrington said (via SB Nation):

"I know I won’t have it easy tomorrow."

TimberTech Championship is a PGA Tour event, which started on November 3 and will have its final on Sunday, November 5, at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Florida. Following the second round of the tournament, Bernhard Langer settled for a two-way tie for second place with David Toms.

Ernie Els settled for fourth place with Shane Bertsch while Stuart Appleby finished in a five-way tie with Paul Broadhurst, Rob Labritz, Ken Duke and KJ Choi.

When will Padraig Harrington tee off for the final round of the 2023 TimberTech Championship?

Padraig Harrington will tee off for the final round of the 2023 TimberTech Championship at 10:16 a.m. ET. He will pair up with Bernhard Langer and David Toms on Sunday, November 5.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 TimberTech Championship:

7:20 a.m.: Colin Montgomerie, Steve Flesch

7:31 a.m.: Billy Andrade, Brett Quigley

7:42 a.m.: Tim O'Neal, Rocco Mediate, Bob Estes

7:53 a.m.: Glen Day, Richard Green, Scott Parel

8:04 a.m.: Y.E. Yang, Mario Tiziani, Justin Leonard

8:15 a.m.: Dicky Pride, John Huston, Rod Pampling

8:26 a.m.: Robert Karlsson, Thongchai Jaidee, Tim Petrovic

8:37 a.m.: Ken Tanigawa, Paul Stankowski, Steven Alker

8:48 a.m.: Paul Goydos, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Retief Goosen

8:59 a.m.: Scott Dunlap, Charlie Wi, Lee Janzen

9:10 a.m.: Marco Dawson, Darren Clarke, Stephen Ames

9:21 a.m.: Joe Durant, Vijay Singh, Mike Weir

9:32 a.m.: Scott McCarron, Jeff Maggert, Jerry Kelly

9:43 a.m.: K.J. Choi, Harrison Frazar, Alex Cejka

9:54 a.m.: Paul Broadhurst, Ken Duke, Rob Labritz

10:05 a.m.: Ernie Els, Shane Bertsch, Stuart Appleby

10:16 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer, David Toms

(All times in ET)