"I wonder what he's wearing!!" - Fans react to spotting Tiger Woods in an all-black outfit during practice

On Monday, January 22, Tiger Woods was seen practicing for the first time this year. LIV Golf Pro Richard Bland shared an Instagram story where the ace golfer was seen walking to the golf course dressed in black clothes. He was sporting a black t-shirt, black shorts, and compression leggings.

This is the first time Woods has made a public appearance this season. Bland's few seconds of video didn't clarify which course the 15-time major champion was practicing at or how much he practiced. In the short video, he was seen having a short chat with a photographer while walking.

TWLegion, a social media account solely dedicated to tracking Woods' golf activities, reposted Bland's video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Fans online were elated to have a glimpse of their favorite superstar for the first time this year. Many were also curious to know about his black outfit. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"I wonder what he's wearing !!"

"The real question is what brand is he repping"

"He will be at Riviera in LA"

"He'll play when ready. And we will watch. 🐐"

"What kind of pants is he wearing? They look very tight and tapered."

"What course was this? Looks like a huge demo section ready to go"

"I thought Tiger might start his season at the Farmers Insurance Open this week but hopefully he will play the Genesis. I know he doesn’t play a full schedule anymore but looking forward to seeing if he can get number 83."

"Surprised he’s not playing Torrey 😢"

Will Tiger Woods compete in the Farmers Insurance Open?

Tiger Woods will not compete at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, January 25, and the final round will be played on Sunday, January 28 at the Torey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. The tournament has a purse of $9 million and will be a regular 156-player field event.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was last seen at the 2023 PNC Championship in December. He had made his return after an eight-month break at the Hero World Challenge earlier in December. He had spoken about playing more actively this season after recovering from the subtalar fusion surgery. He is expected to make his return at the Genesis Invitational next month. For the uninitiated, the Riviera event is one of the two events he hosts.

Woods has an incredible record at the Farmers Insurance Open as he has claimed the title for a record seven times in his career. He has made 19 starts here and missed just one cut. Besides the seven wins, he has six other top tens, including a runner-up finish in 2000. He last played here in 2020, where he finished T9 at 9-under.

Here's a look at Woods' performance at the Farmers Insurance Open in the past:

1998 - T3

1999 - 1

2000 - T2

2001 - 4

2002 - T5

2003 - 1

2004 - T10

2005 - 1

2006 - P1

2007 - 1

2008 - 1

2011 - T44

2013 - 1

2014 - T80

2015 - W/D

2017 - CUT

2018 - T23

2019 - T20

2020 - T9