"I have no words": Phil Mickelson reacts to Charlie Kirk's wife 'forgiving' her husband's murderer

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:12 GMT
Phil Mickelson hailed the speech of Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, who said she was forgiving the murderer of her husband. The ace golfer also took a dig at Jasmine Crockett and Ilhan Omar for speaking "hateful rhetoric."

On Monday, September 21, Kirk's wife Erika spoke to the public at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for the first time since her husband's murder. The highlight of the emotional speech was that she forgave the murderer, citing that her husband wanted to "save" young men like him.

Amazed by Erika's comments, Phil Mickelson hailed her and also took a shot at Omar and Crockett.

"While Ilan and Jasmine are speaking hateful rhetoric, Erika Kirk is saying this. I have no words. Amazing ❤️❤️," he wrote.
For the uninitiated, Mickelson has been quite vocal since Kirk's death and has posted regularly in support of Kirk. Besides, he has also called out the distasteful remarks over the conservative activist's death.

Earlier, Erika gave a powerful speech at Glendale in the presence of President Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"On the cross, our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.' That man, that young man, I forgive him," she said in her speech. "I forgive him because it was what Christ did and it is what Charlie would do."
"The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love, and always love for our enemies and love for those who persecute us," she added.

"I have such respect for you," - Phil Mickelson reacts to political analyst praising Charlie Kirk

On Saturday, September 21, political analyst Van Jones got emotional on a CNN show, revealing that Charlie Kirk was trying to connect with him before he was shot dead.

Reacting to Jones' comments, Phil Mickelson praised the analyst for his remarks despite having differences of opinion.

"Van, this wasn’t easy to share," he wrote on X. "I disagree with so much of what you say but I have such respect for you for doing this. I wish you both would have had the opportunity to sit down for that open dialogue because "when the dialogue stops, that’s when violence begins." Charlie Kirk
For the uninitiated, Kirk was murdered on September 10 while speaking at a university event in Utah. The death prompted nationwide reactions and debates on free speech. As of now, Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old student, has been arrested as a suspect in the murder.

