“I don't have to worry about menu or anything”: Hideki Matsuyama describes the feeling of returning to Augusta and putting on his green jacket

Hideki Matsuyama is one of the most followed players these days at Augusta National. Not only for being one of the most recent winners of the Masters, but also for the upturn in his career during 2024.

The Japanese player was one of those interviewed during the press conferences this Monday, April 8, at Augusta National Golf Club. A journalist asked Matsuyama how he felt about returning as a former champion, to which the latter responded saying he was pleased to be able to dedicate himself to enjoying the experience.

This was part of what Hideki Matsuyama had to say (via the Masters YouTube channel):

"Coming back to Augusta... I mean, it never gets old, and I look forward especially this year to the Champions dinner. It'll be quite an event, I don't have to worry about the menu or anything, just enjoy."

Hideki Matsuyama also spoke about the significance of what the Masters represents to him as an Asian player:

"Winning the Asian amateur twice and being invited to the Masters Tournament was really life-changing. I always wanted to play here in the Masters... and I'm grateful to the members of Augusta National Golf Club for what they've done, not only for me, but for golf in Asia."

"It's been quite rewarding and then, to be able to win this tournament, was a thrill beyond thrills and, again, I'm preparing hard to be able to do that again."

Hideki Matsuyama comes into the Masters Tournament having played nine PGA Tour events in 2024. He has not missed a cut with three top 10s, including his victory at The Genesis Invitational, his first since 2022.

A glimpse of Hideki Matsuyama's performance at the Masters Tournament

The 2024 edition will be Hideki Matsuyama's 13th participation in the Masters Tournament. The Japanese player made his debut in 2011 when he finished T27 and won the lowest amateur award.

He then took part in the 2012 edition, where he finished T54. Matsuyama missed the 2013 edition and suffered his first and only cut (so far) in 2014 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Since 2015, Matsuyama has participated uninterruptedly in the Masters. In that period (nine seasons) he has posted eight Top 20s, six Top 15s, and three Top 10s, including his 2021 victory.

In that edition, Matsuyama was in contention from the start but did not take the lead on the leaderboard until the end of the third round. The Japanese started the last 18 holes with a score of 11 under, four strokes ahead of Marc Leishman, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris.

However, Matsuyama had to fight his way to the title, as the fourth round was difficult for him. Zalatoris brought out his best game and cut the lead to two strokes when the Japanese had two holes to play.

It looked as if Matsuyama would have an easy finish to the round, but he two-putted the 17th for par and struggled to make a bogey on the 18th, to win by just one stroke.

This exceptional performance by Hideki Matsuyama allowed him to not only reach the most coveted title in world golf but also to become the first Japanese (and second Asian after Yang Yong-eun, Korea, 2009 PGA Championship) to win a Major in history.