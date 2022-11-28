“I wouldn’t say I let emotion get in the way” - Cameron Smith chokes up at the Australian PGA Championship 

Cameron Smith, the 29-year-old Open champion, registered his victory at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship with a final-round shot at three under par 68. World No. 3 Smith won his third tournament, defeating Japan's Ryo Hisatsune.

Besides Smith, his sweet grandmother grabbed the attention of sports enthusiasts. She walked all 72 holes wearing a t-shirt with "Team Smith" written on it while cheering loudly for her grandson.

Cameron got emotional seeing her and said on the 18th green:

"I can’t believe she did it. Everyone at the start of the week was telling her to pace herself, and she was out there all day, every day, so it was pretty amazing. It was definitely inspiring. I don’t know how she did it, but it was also my dad’s birthday as well. After I got back to the tie for the lead there after 11, I really wanted to do it for those two."

He further added:

“I wouldn’t say I let emotion get in the way of what I’m trying to do, but it’s nice to have a little bit of fire in the belly for sure."

It is pertinent to note that Cameron Smith is close to his grandma, who recently underwent chemotherapy treatment. It was a special moment for the champion to see his grandmother on the course.

"It's like they've seen a ghost the first time," said Cameron Smith on his return to Australia

Earlier this month, Cameron Smith returned to his home country after a vibrant year filled with lots of surprises. He won three titles this year and then got into a controversy after leaving the PGA Tour to join the rival LIV Golf series.

The most talked about athlete of 2022 finally returned to Australia, where his fans and media swarmed around him to take photos and talk to him about his journey.

The reaction from the fans was insane. Speaking about the same, Cameron said:

"It's like they've seen a ghost the first time they've seen it."

The joy of coming to Australia was glorified after the Mayor of Brisbane handed Smith the keys to the city. With that, Cameron became the first golfer to receive the honor.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd get the keys," Smith said while expressing his excitement.

It is important to note that Cameron Smith had spent his lockdown in America because of the COVID-19 restriction; he was not allowed to return to his hometown.

Smith made headlines earlier this year after joining LIV Golf. Consequently, he lost his contract with the PGA Tour. However, the Aussie has been allowed to play on local tours in his country, with no official PGA Tour.

Before playing on the Australian PGA Tour, Cameron Smith held a press conference to discuss his plans to visit Australia. He said:

"I took a couple of weeks off, and now I feel probably more mentally fresh than I ever have come down to Australia. The golf course looks great, so it should be a good week."

