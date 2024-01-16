Ian Poulter calls out Rory McIlroy for his comments on LIV, says “being two-faced is a terrible trait”

Ian Poulter heard everyone talking about LIV Golf for a long time, and he's not exactly buying everyone changing their tune. Several golfers have spoken up on the Tour recently and admitted that they were too harsh or that they understand why golfers decide to defect. It is very different from the old narrative, and Poulter sees that.

He took to social media to call out those who have reversed course. Since LIV's inception, there has been a lot of chatter from a lot of people. Now that it seems to be here to stay, the tone has shifted. Poulter claims that he'd be "embarrassed" if that were him.

Expand Tweet

Poulter said on Instagram:

"Being two faced is a terrible trait... I'd be embarassed having to change my story now and come out and try and look smart. I'm happy to sit down and have it out. I will happily say it as it is. Enough of the bulls**t."

Rory McIlroy is the seeming target of this rant, since he was one of the loudest anti-LIV players on the PGA Tour. However, Poulter went on to laud the Irishman:

"Just for clarity, I applaud Rory McIlroy for his comments a few weeks ago. It takes a lot to say the things he said. Nothing that can't be fixed over a good cup of coffee."

Many golfers changed their stance after Jon Rahm departed for LIV Golf, as it forced a lot of people to reckon with how legitimate LIV's attraction is and how serious the tour is.

What did Rory McIlroy say that got Ian Poulter talking?

Ian Poulter didn't name anyone in his first Instagram story. He kept it vague and spoke on players who probably knew who they were. In his second story, he mentioned Rory McIlroy for his comments.

Rory McIlroy drew comments from Ian Poulter

The Ryder Cup star recently said that he had finally accepted LIV Golf as part of the sport:

“Ultimately, you can say what you want and do what you want, but at the end of the day, you’re not going to be able to change peoples’ minds. You’re never going to make them decide based on what you say… I wouldn’t say I’ve lost the fight against LIV, but I’ve just accepted the fact that this is part of our sport now.”

He also admitted that he thinks the sport as a whole needs to think globally and specifically not this tour vs. that tour.