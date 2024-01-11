"Start thinking more globally" - Rory McIlroy shares his opinions for restructuring Men's Pro Golf

Rory McIlroy recently conceded that the sport of golf is changing and that some changes are here to stay. His new focus is not so much on his current tour but the sport as a whole. He believes things can continue to change to improve the sport in all countries across the world.

The Northern Irishman spoke at length about how big the sport is in America but how much bigger it could be in other areas. The game is slowly getting more global, and McIlroy believes that's a good thing that should continue.

McIlroy said (via Golf Digest):

“Just trying to elevate the rest of the tournaments around the world. Middle East, continental Europe, UK and Ireland. The far East, whether it's Japan, Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa. You've got a lot of different opportunities there. If everyone's talking about growing the game, I think everyone needs to start thinking more globally about it, but globally in a holistic way, not this tour or that tour or another tour."

He continued:

"What is the best structure for elite men’s pro golf, the top 70-100 guys in the world. What would that look like, especially if the game is going to look different going forward? I just think it's worth having that conversation... If we can start to work together all around the world, you know a rising tide lifts all ships."

This is a bit of a different tune from the Ryder Cup winner. He had previously been less inclined to say anything that was positive or would benefit LIV Golf, which is clearly what he referenced by saying "this tour or that tour."

Rory McIlroy accepts LIV Golf

The PGA Tour was pretty much the only tour of its stature for a very long time. Its stars were the best of the best and it had no real competition. When competition did arrive, some players didn't like that as much as others.

Rory McIlroy has accepted the rebel tour

Rory McIlroy was perhaps the biggest of those. The golfer was staunch in his defense of the PGA Tour and his attack on LIV. He famously wished for it to go away, and that was after the two tours announced a merger.

After a high-profile signing by LIV, he reckoned with the status of both tours and admitted that he'd been a little harsh. McIlroy said (via Golf Digest):

“I was maybe a little judgmental of the guys who went to LIV Golf at the start, and I think it was a bit of a mistake on my part because I now realize that not everyone is in my position or in Tiger Woods' position."

McIlroy also said that he's accepted it as part of the sport:

“Ultimately, you can say what you want and do what you want, but at the end of the day, you’re not going to be able to change peoples’ minds. You’re never going to make them decide based on what you say… I wouldn’t say I’ve lost the fight against LIV, but I’ve just accepted the fact that this is part of our sport now.”

Much of this came after Jon Rahm's signing, which was a big deal for both tours.