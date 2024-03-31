Ian Poulter has “no regrets” of having played his last Masters in 2021 - “ It's a truly special place”

Like everyone else in the world of golf, Ian Poulter considers it a huge honor to play in The Masters Tournament. That is why he recently declared that he has "no regrets" when it comes to his results at Augusta National.

Ian Poulter visited The Masters Tournament headquarters on Saturday and played the famed Augusta National Golf Club course at the invitation of a member. Poulter stated that the course is in "incredible condition," and he considers it "a truly special place."

This was part of what Ian Poulter had to say (via NUCLR GOLF):

"For clarity I will not be playing The Masters this year. I was invited to play by a member and it was in incredible condition. I last played the tournament in 2021. And that will be my last competitive Masters. I had a chance in 2019 and came up short. I have no regrets at all. I had 9 Top 25 finishes in the 16 I played. Only missed the cut once. It’s a truly special place."

As he himself stated, Ian Poulter played in 16 editions of The Masters Tournament between 2004 and 2021. He finished in nine Top 25s, including three Top 10s. His best result was the T6 obtained in the 2015 edition.

A recount of Ian Poulter's performance at The Masters 2019

The 2019 edition of The Masters is well remembered due to the fact that it was the fifth victory for Tiger Woods in the tournament and his 15th Major. As he said himself, Ian Poulter had an outstanding performance there, although he eventually finished outside the Top 10.

Poulter was among the leaders in the first round. That Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka led with a score of 6 under, while Phil Mickelson was third one stroke behind. Poulter tied for fourth with Dustin Johnson.

A day later, the leaderboard changed almost completely, although Poulter remained in contention. Five players tied for first at 7 under and four others followed a stroke behind. Poulter tied with Jon Rahm for 10th place.

The moving day brought the usual changes to the leaderboard, but Poulter remained among the leaders. Francesco Molinari led at 13 under, two strokes ahead of Woods and Tony Finau. Koepka was fourth, while Poulter and Webb Simpson were fifth.

The final round saw Poulter make a bogey on the 2nd, consecutive bogeys on the 6th and 7th, another bogey on the 11th and a double bogey on the 12th that complicated his round. Elo English responded with birdies on the 13th and 15th, but bogeyed the 17th to finish with a score of 1 over for the round and 8 under for the tournament.