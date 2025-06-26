Ian Poulter's LIV side wins 'Burger Battle' against Bubba Watson and squad in Dallas

Ian Poulter’s Majesticks GC won over Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC in a ‘Burger Battle’ ahead of LIV Golf Dallas 2025. The contest took place during a pre-tournament dinner in Dallas, where the Majesticks scored 6,678 points compared to the RangeGoats’ 4,250.

Poulter shared the result on X with a picture of the scoreboard, humorously challenging Watson’s team to match them on the golf course. His X post read:

“Burger Battle won by @MajesticksGC 🍔 now time to do it on the golf course @RangeGoatsGC @bubbawatson 😜⛳ #UrWelcome.”

"Lovely team dinner in Dallas ahead of @livgolf_league Dallas."

The ninth event of the 2025 LIV Golf season is set to be played at the Golf Club of Dallas from June 27 to 29. Poulter’s squad includes himself, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, and Sam Horsfield, all of whom have contributed key performances this season. The RangeGoats, captained by Bubba Watson, feature players like Talor Gooch, the 2023 LIV Golf Individual Champion, alongside Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters.

The 2025 LIV Golf season has 13 teams battling for individual and team titles. The Dallas event carries significant weight, as teams fight for points in the season-long standings that determine qualification and seeding for the Team Championship scheduled later this year at Maridoe Golf Club in Texas.

The Majesticks are coming off a disappointing finish at LIV Golf Houston earlier this month, where they placed 9th. Meanwhile, RangeGoats GC is entering the Dallas event with strong momentum, finishing third in Houston.

The Dallas event will feature a 54-hole no-cut format with shotgun starts, consistent with LIV Golf’s structure. A $25 million purse is on the line, with $20 million for the individual competition and $5 million split among the top three teams. In addition to that, Ian Poulter will play alongside his son in the upcoming Open qualifications.

Ian Poulter set to face son Luke Poulter for Open Qualification

Luke Poulter is gearing up to qualify for The Open for the very first time next week. The 21-year-old will face his father, Ian Poulter. The father-son duo will both tee off at Royal Cinque Ports in Kent on Tuesday, with Luke starting just a few minutes before his dad.

Luke, currently a student at the University of Florida, is making another push for a major after narrowly missing out on a US Open spot earlier this month. He lost in a playoff to Austen Truslow during the final qualifying round. Ian later revealed that he had planned to caddie for his son at Oakmont if Luke had secured the spot.

Ian Poulter, 49, a five-time Ryder Cup winner for Europe, famously finished runner-up at the 2008 Open at Royal Birkdale. The final qualifying for The Open is being contested across four courses, with about 20 spots available for this year’s championship at Royal Portrush, scheduled from July 17 to 20.

