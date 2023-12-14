“If anything, it should’ve went down 5 million” – Fans react to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s increasing compensation to $18,600,000

As per Sportico, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s legal expenses have surged to $18.6 million in 2022, up from $13.9 million in the 2021 report. These expenses comprise a $1.8 million base wage and $9.2 million in bonus and incentive compensation. Additionally, he is slated to receive non-cash benefits totaling $7.4 million after his retirement.

Sportico also reported a ten-fold increase in the PGA Tour's legal fees within one year. In 2022, the legal fees amounted to $20.7 million, compared to $2 million in 2021. The report claimed a substantial increase in the PGA Tour's earnings, reaching $1.9 billion last year, up from $1.55 billion in 2021.

The report received mixed reactions from golf fans on social media. Many fans didn't seem to be pleased with Monahan's expense increment. Here's a look at some reactions:

"If anything it should’ve went down 5 million, not up."

"commissioners in general get way too much and like Jay some others should be unemployed"

"I wonder how much of that was devoted to retaining the Tour’s “non-profit” tax exemptions?"

"This is what the Saudis want. They'll wrap up in the competition in legal battles and slowly win over more and more parts. It'll happen across all sports. It's over as we once knew it."

"On this, you will have to ask Jack niklaus because Arnold is not around anymore, to comment on what they created since 1968. 😉 I'd love to see all those against Liv golf now. It seems jack is sitting on the porch watching the sunset with a cold beer. Shame"

"Disgusting! The guy pretty much fumbled the PGA Tour but certainly didn’t fumble the bag 💰"

"A reminder that we are here exclusively because of two of Jay Monahan's decisions. The 1st was to ignore the PIF at their initial overture. The USA/UK economics of golf hit a celling and a well monied investor wanted to expand golf's opportunities globally via franchising."

"Man needs to eat. He is just trying to make a living somehow. 😅"

"It’s truly unreal that Jay still has his job. As one individual he has done the most damage to the PGA tour over the course of the last 4-5 years."

"Ok. Goddell gets like 75 million. What’s the point?"

"How is this guy still employed?"

"I mean he has to cover inflation (which their cabal caused) for himself with a bit of a raise."

"I could have driven the tour into a ditch for half that and fly commercial"

Who were the top earners on the PGA Tour in the 2022–23 season?

Viktor Hovland was the highest-earning PGA Tour player this season, with total earnings of $37.1 million. His earnings included event winnings, a FedEx Cup bonus of $18 million, and a PIP bonus. Following him was Rory McIlroy, who also earned over $35 million. In addition to event earnings and a FedEx Cup bonus, McIlroy secured $15 million after topping the PIP list for the first time.

They were followed by Scottie Scheffler, whose earnings included a record sum of $21 million from the events, given his fantastic run throughout the year