“If apples were to apples” - Talor Gooch makes strong statement on his Ryder Cup chances

Talor Gooch was ranked 35th in the world when he made his debut on LIV Golf, over a year ago. He was in the top 20 in the US Ryder Cup standings. However, the golfer has since fallen off the rankings. Despite winning three times and finishing top 10 in five other starts to lead the season-long points race in LIV Golf’s Individual Champion standings, Gooch is clearly out of the US team run.

Gooch, who won LIV events in Australia, Singapore and Spain, is deemed an ideal pick for the Ryder Cup by many. However, as LIV Golf events are not awarded Official World Golf Ranking points, he lacks the opportunity to climb up the US Ryder Cup standings. Notably, the golfer has fallen from 12th on the Ryder Cup ranking last May to 86th this week. Now, the golfer has come out to comment on the same.

Speaking about his missing Ryder Cup chances, Talor Gooch said that he would be on the US team if “apples were to apples.” The golfer said that he received 137 text messages after winning LIV Golf Andalucía and all he could think about was if he could make the US team for Rome.

Talor Gooch said, as quoted by LIV Golf:

“My immediate thought was, I wonder what this means for Ryder Cup? If apples were to apples, the guy leading the FedExCup and the guy leading the LIV standings, it's like – I think my play has shown that it's at least worth a discussion.

At the end of the day, the better I play, the more that is just going to be a discussion hopefully. I've got to go win, and I've got to go prove that I'm worthy of having a discussion about.”

When asked about his Ryder Cup expectations at LIV Golf, Gooch said:

“At the end of the day, the professional golf world has been in a crazy place over the last 365 days. I've always dreamed of being on a Ryder Cup. Before making the decision to come to LIV, Max Homa was one of my good buddies on PGA Tour, and we talked about – my wife and I did our honeymoon in Italy, and we did Rome, and he and his wife couldn't do their honeymoon in Italy, so we had always had the talk the last couple years of, well, we're just going to have to go team up there and go do it.

Obviously, it's out of my hands. It's out of my control. But the one thing I can control is playing good golf. I'll continue to do that to the best of my abilities, and hopefully, things work out.”

Talor Gooch may lose out on a Ryder Cup spot despite good form

It is pertinent to note that Talor Gooch hasn’t spoken to US Captain Zach Johnson. The skipper has also not attended any LIV Golf event to scout potential players for his team, hinting at a snub on all rebel players on the Saudi-backed series.

For the unversed, Gooch doesn’t have the best track record at international events. The golfer’s best finish at a major championship came at last year’s Masters when he finished tied for 14th. However, Gooch doesn’t think his prior major results should distract people from his current form.

The 31-year-old, who could be in his prime at the moment, remains excited about the chances of playing in the international team competition.