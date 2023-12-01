“If he’s looking for a guy” - Fred Couples applies to caddy for Tiger Woods at Riviera

Veteran Fred Couples has expressed that he is available to caddie for Tiger Woods at the Riviera Golf Club if the latter wishes. For the uninitiated, Riviera is the venue for the Genesis Invitational, another tournament that Woods hosts.

On Thursday, Woods teed off at the Hero World Challenge, marking his first start since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in March. He has hired Rob McNamara, his longtime business partner and close friend, to carry his bag this week.

During the first day at Albany, Couples told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he was available to caddie for the 15-time major champion at the Genesis Invitational. He said:

"I can read the greens, if he is looking for a guy for Riviera, he's got my number.... I can caddie, really."

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods parted ways with his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, who is now working with Patrick Cantlay. While he has McNamara on his bag this week, it is not a permanent arrangement. The ace golfer is still in search of a caddie for the upcoming PGA Tour season.

"As far as next year, I don't know yet," he said. "I don't think Charlie's going to be able to caddie. Can't play hooky that often. I don't know. Honestly, I really don't know. I was just looking forward to this week and seeing how things turned out."

The 47-year-old golfer has won 82 titles but has never been able to triumph at the Genesis Invitational. He has come close, finishing as the runner-up twice in 15 starts here. On the other hand, Couples has been a two-time winner at the Riviera.

Aside from the Masters, Woods played only the Genesis Invitational this year. It was his first non-major PGA event in two years and his first professional start since the 150th Open Championship.

He started with a 2-under 69 on Thursday but shot a 3-over 74 in the following round. His best performance came in the third round, firing a 4-under 67. However, he finished with a 2-over 73 in the final round, concluding at T45 at 1-under.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is scheduled to take place from February 15 to 18, 2024.

When will Tiger Woods begin the second round of the Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods carded a 3-over 75 in the first round of the Hero World Challenge, finishing the day in 18th place in the 20-field event. He is paired with Rickie Fowler for the second round, and the duo is set to tee off at 11:02 a.m. ET on Friday, December 1.

Will Zalatoris and Wyndham Clark will kick off the second day at Albany, beginning at 10:51 a.m. ET. Zalatoris is making his first start since the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship. Since the second half of 2022, he has been struggling with a back injury, for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

Brian Harman and Tony Finau are jointly leading by a single stroke after firing 5-under 67 in the first round at the Hero World Challenge. The duo will tee off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.