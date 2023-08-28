“If he’s not on the team we riot” – Fans react to Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims’ Instagram story hinting at her husband’s Ryder Cup role

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims recently shared a story on her Instagram page about her husband's participation in the Ryder Cup next month. The biennial tournament features a team of 12 members and six of them have already made it to the team based on their incredible performance throughout the season. The remaining six will be picked up by the team captain.

Koepka currently sits in seventh place in the US Ryder Cup standings with his only hope being the skipper Zach Johnson. Sims posted a picture of the golfer eating a slice of pizza. She wrote "Foreshadowing?" in the graphic text with Italy's flag and "IYKYK" written at the bottom.

The NUCLR Golf reshared her Instagram story on its X account with a caption saying:

"Jena Sims takes to Instagram to suggest that Brooks will be a captains pick in Rome, adding in ‘IYKYK' to the bottom of the story."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that they also want to see Brooks Koepka in Rome next month. One user commented:

"If he’s not on the team we riot, and I’m a liv hater."

"He better be a captains pick," another fan tweeted.

"He should be a pick in my mind - and actually the first pick of 6…@BKoepka," wrote another fan.

"I think he probably would have been on the team"- Scottie Scheffler on Brooks Koepka's chance for the Ryder Cup

Current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler recently stepped in to protect Brooks Koepka's right to participate in Italy next month by confirming his participation in the US Ryder Cup.

Before the 2023 Tour Championship got underway, Scheffler was questioned about the prospective Ryder Cup teammate. He said (via SI):

“Brooks? I mean, I looked at the points list the other night. He was about ... I think he was 30 points shy? Which is, I think it was the equivalent of like $30,000 throughout the year. "

"If he played one tournament on Tour I think he probably would have been on the team," he added.

Following the 2023 BMW Championship, the first six members of the US Ryder Cup squad were determined based on Ryder Cup standings. Next month, the US team will be represented by Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Xander Schauffele.

Zach Johnson will select the final six members of the 12 teams on August 29. There is a good chance that Brooks Koepka will be the Ryder Cup captain's choice. He has been in fantastic form and early this year won a Major competition. In the US Ryder Cup points standings, he is only 29 points behind Xander Schauffele.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 and will have its final on October 1 in Rome Italy.