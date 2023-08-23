Scottie Scheffler discusses Brooks Koepka’s selection chances in the US Ryder Cup team

Ahead of the 2023 Tour Championship, Scottie Scheffler shared his thoughts on Brooks Koepka in the US team for the upcoming Ryder Cup 2023. The LIV golfer was likely to qualify automatically for the Rome event before the FedEx Cup. But he is now slipping drastically on the points table.

NUCLR GOLF shared a video clip from Scheffler's pre-tournament press conference. The current World No. 1 was asked about the chances of Koepka, the 2023 PGA Championship winner, making it into the United States team.

Scottie Scheffler highlighted the fact that Brooks Koepka is something around 30 points behind the selection. He said that the latter would have been an automatic pick if he had played at least one tournament on the PGA Tour.

"Brooks? I mean, I looked at the points the other night he's about 300... or... I think he was 30 points shy which is, I think it was equivalent to $30,000 throughout the year. So, if he'd have played one tournament on the [PGA] Tour, I think he probably would have been on the team," Scheffler said.

Who might automatically qualify for the US Ryder Cup team?

The 44th edition of Ryder Cup commences on September 29 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome. With the tournament just a month away, the automatic qualification for the event is almost clear for the United States team.

The captain Zach Johnson-led side might feature the following players as per the automatic qualifications:

1: Scottie Scheffler - 27,617.735

2: Wyndham Clark - 13,738.920

3: Brian Harman - 11,100.539

4: Patrick Cantlay - 10,946.750

5: Max Homa - 9,638.764

6: Xander Schauffele - 9,450.269

The 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka slipped to the seventh spot after the end of the 2023 BMW Championship. He is 29 points behind sixth-ranked Patrick Cantlay.

US captain Zach Johnson will make the team announcement, including his six picks, on August 29 from the headquarters of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off at the 2023 Tour Championship?

The current World no. 1 is also leading the FedEx Cup rankings after a tied-for-second finish at the BMW Championship. He is 194 points ahead of the second-ranked Viktor Hovland.

Scottie Scheffler will start his 2023 Tour Championship campaign with a 10-under seed. He is paired with Hovland and the duo is scheduled to tee off at 02:00 pm ET at the East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta.

The tournament commences on August 24 and will feature the following players:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Viktor Hovland

3 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Jon Rahm

5 - Lucas Glover

6 - Max Homa

7 - Patrick Cantlay

8 - Brian Harman

9 - Wyndham Clark

10 - Matt Fitzpatrick

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

12 - Russell Henley

13 - Keegan Bradley

14 - Rickie Fowler

15 - Xander Schauffele

16 - Tom Kim

17 - Sungjae Im

18 - Tony Finau

19 - Corey Conners

20 - Si Woo Kim

21 - Taylor Moore

22 - Nick Taylor

23 - Adam Schenk

24 - Collin Morikawa

25 - Jason Day

26 - Sam Burns

27 - Emiliano Grillo

28 - Tyrrell Hatton

29 - Jordan Spieth

30 - Sepp Straka

More news about Scottie Scheffler and the 2023 Tour Championship will be updated soon.