“If I can get inside his head that means someone else can”: Tiger Woods opens up on preparing son Charlie like his father used to

Tiger Woods will be reteaming with his son Charlie at the 2023 PNC Championship. Woods has made no secret of how much he is supporting Charlie on his path to a career in golf. The work includes the technical stuff, but also the mental preparation.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Tiger Woods described how his father, Earl, worked with him when he was starting out in golf. Among the things Earls Woods insisted on most was that his son be prepared to face any kind of mental challenge. Tiger hopes to pass these teachings on to Charlie.

"It's non-stop, non-stop. It's trying to get him -- if I can get into his head, that means someone else can get into his head," Woods said. "It's going to get to a point where I can't get into his head, and then no one else can get in there either. That's what my dad believed. You've got to be willing to take it."

Tiger Woods claimed that when he started out in golf, players did all kinds of things to get in each other's heads. He hopes Charlie will be prepared to face the challenges that come his way.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie at the PNC Championship

The 2023 edition will be the second time Tiger Woods will team up with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship. The first time was in 2022 when Team Woods finished T8.

Tiger and Charlie had an outstanding first round, finishing T2 with a score of 13-under 72. They finished just one stroke behind the transitional leaders, Justin Thomas and his father.

Team Woods' first-day performance included one eagle, 11 birdies and zero bogeys. They had a nearly flawless front nine, with six birdies and an eagle.

But they were unable to repeat their performance on the second day. The duo finished the round with a score of -7, with one eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys. Their overall score was 20-under 124 and tied with Team O'Meara and Team Spieth.

Tiger Woods will arrive at the PNC Championship after returning to the courses at the Hero World Challenge. Charlie, on the other hand, arrives after winning the Florida State High School Team Championship.

The 2023 PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida from December 14-17. Twenty duos will participate, each consisting of a Major champion and a member of his or her family.

The field will be made up of players from all eras, including current PGA Tour stars such as Woods and Justin Thomas, LPGA Tour players such as Nelly Korda, PGA Tour Champions players such as John Daly and Bernhard Langer, and others who are less active in competitive golf such as Annika Sorenstam.