"If I make a couple of birdies, the board will be fine”: Rocco Mediate talks about moving on in the Schwab Cup Playoffs

Rocco Mediate is one of the players adding color to the PGA Tour Champions postseason. Last weekend, Mediate made a spectacular sneak into the second Schwab Cup tournament, almost on the last ticket.

In addition to his golf career, Mediate is the host of The Rocco Hour on SiriusXM Radio. On the most recent broadcast, Mediate shared his experience at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first tournament of the 2023 PGA Tour Champions postseason.

Expand Tweet

As Rocco Mediate described it, a shot he made during the third round to avoid a tree near the green was crucial for him. He also explained that it was important to focus on the game and not worry about the leaderboard.

"I just know if I make a couple of birdies, the board will be fine," said Mediate.

Rocco Mediate finished T23 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic for 47,300 points, good for 53rd in the Schwab Cup standings.

The top 54 in the rankings advance to the TimberTech Championship, the second event of the postseason. The PGA Tour Championship season concludes with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, for which the top 36 players qualify.

Based on his current position in the Schwab Cup standings, Rocco Mediate needs 240,961 points to reach 36th. That means he needs to win at least $120,480 at the TimberTech Championship. This amount is roughly equivalent to the top 5 of the Event Leaderboard.

Who is Rocco Mediate?

Rocco Mediate, 60, began his professional career in 1985. Prior to that, he had a successful amateur career playing for Florida Southern College.

He quickly earned his membership on the PGA Tour (1986). His first official season was one of many ups and downs (10 missed cuts in 27 tournaments and only one top 10), but it was enough to keep him at that level.

Mediate playing at the 2008 U.S. Open (Image via Getty).

Mediate continued to raise his level and never left the PGA Tour. In 1991, he would win his first victory (Doral-Ryder Open). Throughout his career, he would win five more tournaments at this level.

He played in 51 editions of major tournaments, with four top 10s. His best finish was a tie for second at the 2008 US Open. It was also one of the best performances of his career, losing to Tiger Woods in a playoff after a 72-hole tie.

Mediate played events on the PGA Tour until 2021. In 2013, he joined the PGA Tour Champions, where he has also enjoyed a successful career. He has won four times in 225 tournaments, including the 2016 Senior PGA Championship.

Mediate has qualified for the PGA Tour Champions' season-ending event (Schwab Cup Championship) six times. He has finished in the top 15 three times. His best finish is a tie for fifth in 2013.