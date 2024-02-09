“If I play it on the women's tee, maybe I'll break 60” – Cristobal Del Solar says he ‘hasn't broken 60 on his home course’ after breaking 57

Cristobal Del Solar fired a 13-under 57 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship on Thursday (February 8). With this, he became the first player ever to post a 57 in a PGA-Tour-sanctioned event. The 30-year-old, who is ranked 259th in the world, also matched the record for the lowest score on Tours associated with the Official World Golf ranking.

Del Solar shocked the golf world with a fiery 57. However, the golfer isn’t fully convinced of his skill, despite the massive accomplishment. Following the record-breaking round, that landed him the first-round lead in the competition, the Chilean said that he was “just playing” and had no plans to break any records. Interestingly, the Korn Ferry star revealed that he’s never broken 60 before.

Dubbing it a “great round,” the golfer said that he is unlikely to replicate it. The Florida State University alum claimed that he would maybe break 60 again if he ‘play from the women's tee.’

Talking about his record-breaking round, Cristobal Del Solar said at the Astara Golf Championship (at 0:12):

"Honestly I was just playing. I didn't even know what I was at. I actually asked my caddie on the 18th after I hit my 18th tee shot. We were just walking and I called him. I was like ‘hey am I going to break 60, as I've never broken 60 before. He was like ‘I think you're going a break a little bit more than 60.’ But I mean I played really good golf…

"It had to be a specific type of course to kind of do this stuff. Obviously if it’s difficult, the score’s going to be higher. I haven’t even broken 60 practicing on my home course, and my home course is pretty difficult. I’m excited. I mean, maybe if I play from the women’s tee, I’ll break 60 someday there. But I’m just happy, it was a great round.”

Cristobal Del Solar shoots a record-breaking 57

Cristobal Del Solar got off to a fast start on Thursday. The Chilean posted six birdies and an eagle, tying the Korn Ferry’s lowest nine-hole score record. However, he kept the pedal down and shot three more birdies. The 30-year-old followed it up with another eagle, carding historic numbers at the Astara Golf Championship.

For the unversed, no player has shot 57 in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament before. Only two players - Stephan Jaeger at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae and Jim Furyk at the Travelers Championship - have posted 58s before, both in 2016. Cristobal Del Solar fired in a 57 and became the first-ever to do so.

Following the round, the Korn Ferry star noted that the score was gettable at the Pacos Course at Country Club de Bogata. Notably, two players recorded 61s and eight players shot 62s at the course on Thursday. However, no player came close to Del Solar’s opening round of 57.