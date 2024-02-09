Who is Cristobal Del Solar? All you need to know about the Chilean with the lowest-ever score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event

Cristobal Del Solar is a Chilean professional golfer, who recently recorded the lowest score ever on the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. Del Solar shot 57 at the Astara Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event.

Born on October 11, 1993, in Vina del Mar, Chile, Del Solar played collegiate golf while studying at Florida State University. He had a successful amateur career at the university and won one tournament. He also made it to the All-ACC team.

Cristobal Del Solar started playing professional golf in 2017. He began his journey on the PGA Tour Canada. He played six events on the circuit and then joined the PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2018.

Del Solar has won four professional tournaments in his career. His first victory came in 2018 at the Abierto OSDE del Centro event, where he settled for a score of under 12 and registered a five-stroke victory over MJ Maguire and Marcelo Rozo.

The following year, he won the Puerto Planta Open by one stroke over Scott Wolfes. His other two professional victories came in 2022 when he won the Volvo Golf Championship and the Neuquen Argentina Classic.

In 2012, Del Solar represented his country at the Eisenhower Trophy.

"It was a very short course"- Cristobal Del Solar after hitting 57 at Astara Championship

With his round of 57, Cristobal Del Solar earned himself a new nickname, Mr. 57. The Chilean golfer played flawlessly, starting the game with a birdie on the par-4 383-yard first hole of the Pacos Course at Begota Country Club.

He made continuous birdies from the first to the eighth hole and then carded an eagle on the ninth. On the back nine, he started with a birdie, followed by another eagle. He made two more birdies in the game and settled for 13-under-57.

With his performance, Del Solar broke Stephan Jaegarm's record, who shot 58 on the Korn Ferry Tour. He became the 53rd golfer in history to shoot a round less than 60 in the world.

The 30-year-old opened up about his performance after the round and admitted that the golf course's conditions helped him shoot 57.

Speaking about his game, Del Solar said (via The Guardian):

“It was a very short course, I mean really short,” Del Solar said after his round. “A lot of holes were drivable; I wouldn’t say drivable, but within 20 yards of the green. I wouldn’t necessarily get on the green, but I was around it. The course was definitely set up to shoot a low score.

“Now, when you go onto a course like this, you don’t think, ‘I’m going to shoot 57.’ You just go out there and do your best and hope it’s a really low score. You’ve still got to do it, obviously," he added.

The 2024 Astara Golf Championship got underway on Thursday, February 8 at the Country Club de Bogota. Del Solar topped the leaderboard following the opening round. He has a four-stroke lead in the game, which will have its finale on Sunday, February 11.