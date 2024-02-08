Cristobal Del Solar makes history with lowest round of 57 in PGA Tour sanctioned event 

Cristobal Del Solar carved his name in stone in golf history this Thursday, February 8. Del Solar equaled the world lowest score record for an 18-hole round of golf set by David Carey in 2019.

Del Solar played the first round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Astara Golf Championship with a score of 57, the lowest score for any PGA Tour-related event in its history.

Expand Tweet

The previous Korn Ferry Tour record was 58, set by Stephan Jaeger in 2016. The World record that Cristobal Del Solar equaled was posted by Ireland's David Carey at the 2019 Cervino Open of the Alps Tour.

After his historic round, Del Solar stated the following (via The Guardian):

"It was a very short course, I mean really short. A lot of holes were drivable; I wouldn’t say drivable, but within 20 yards of the green. I wouldn’t necessarily get on the green, but I was around it. The course was definitely set up to shoot a low score.

"Now, when you go onto a course like this, you don’t think, ‘I’m going to shoot 57.’ You just go out there and do your best and hope it’s a really low score. You’ve still got to do it, obviously."

Del Solar's performance was almost perfect, with two eagles and nine birdies. The Chilean excelled especially on the front nine, where he scored 27, with six birdies and an eagle.

The course also played its part in this record. Del Solar played his round at the Pacos Course of the Bogota Country Club, which is a 6,254 yard, par 70 course, located at an elevation of over 8,600 feet.

Who is Cristobal del Solar?

Cristobal Del Solar was born in Viña del Mar, Chile, in 1993. He had an outstanding amateur career in his country, winning the National Junior Championship twice (2009 and 2010).

Del Solar played collegiate golf in the United States on scholarship at Florida State University. During his career at this level, he won one tournament (2017 Irish Creek Collegiate) and was named to the All-ACC Team at the end of his junior season.

He began his professional career in 2017 on the PGA Tour Canada. The following year, he played on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he earned his first professional victory (Center Open).

His main successes have come on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he has won four tournaments to date. After his victory in the Center Open, he won the 2019 Puerto Plata Open, 2022 Volvo Golf Championship and 2023 Neuquen Argentina Classic.

However, he was only able to move to the next level after the 2022 season, when he earned his membership on the Korn Ferry Tour. He spent the entire 2023 season there and, although he was unable to move up to the PGA Tour, he retained his card for 2024.

At the highest level, Cristobal Del Solar has only played one tournament: the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He started the event very well with a first round of 68, but did not fare as well in the second round and missed the cut with a score of even par.