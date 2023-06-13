"If there's no LIV Golf I have to go somewhere else" - LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia hints at possible PGA Tour return

Sergio Garcia resigned from the DP World Tour to continue playing on the LIV Golf Tour. However, within a few weeks, the Saudi-backed series united with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, allowing Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan to abolish LIV Golf if he so desires.

Sergio Garcia recently discussed the new merger with SkySports, saying that if LIV Golf disbands, he would welcome a return to the PGA Tour.

Garcia stated before the start of the 2023 US Open:

"Not much. Not much. I wish I could tell you more but unfortunately not much. I guess things will come out as everything settles and stuff. But, I think at the end of the day it's probably where we should have been at the beginning and I think it's probably better for everyone. That is the most important thing."

He went on to say:

"I mean, if there is no LIV Golf I have to go somewhere. We'll see."

However, the PGA Tour commissioner has said unequivocally that certain requirements must be met in order for players to restore their membership and that a penalty may be imposed.

Sergio Garcia has a tumultuous connection with the PGA Tour. He was captured on camera raving about how he couldn't wait to quit the Tour' when competing at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

He subsequently made headlines when he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship for no apparent reason and was later spotted at a football game. Garcia will miss the Ryder Cup in September due to his resignation from the DP World Tour.

Sergio Garcia to play alongside PGA Tour golfers at the 2023 US Open

Sergio Garcia has qualified for the 2023 US Open, which will start on June 15 and run through the weekend to culminate with the finale on Sunday, June 18. He will pair up with PGA Tour players Tom Hoge and Sepp Straka to start the opening round at 10:51 PM ET on the tenth hole on Thursday, June 15.

The 2023 US Open features the top-ranked golfers in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm. PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will also be playing in the third major of the year. He will team up with current World No. 3 Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama.

Interestingly, McIlroy has been against LIV Golf since the inception of the series but enjoys Koepka's company. He even invited him to play the practice round at the 2023 Masters.

The 2023 US Open will tee off at 9:45 AM ET with Omar Morales taking the first shot of the day alongside Deon Germishuys and Jacob Solomon at the first hole, while Berry Henson will be pairing up with Ryutaro Nagano and Hank Lebioda at the same time on the tenth hole.

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau will team up with Francesco Molinari and Tyrrell Hatton at 10:40 AM ET, while Martin Kaymer will start the game at 11:35 AM ET alongside Stewart Cink and Michael Thorbjornsen.

