“If Luke Donald wants it then he should get it”: Justin Rose advocates for Europe Ryder Cup captain to continue his role as skipper in 2025 

Justin Rose has added his voice to the growing chorus of players supporting the possible reappointment of Luke Donald as captain of Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup. The issue is already almost a popular clamor, at least on the European side of the golfing world.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Justin Rose said he was in favor of Luke Donald remaining in the position. Rose went even further, asserting that his reappointment should only depend on Donald's willingness to take up the challenge.

“If Luke Donald wants it then he should get it,” Justin Rose said.

Justin Rose believes the experience Donald has gained as captain should not be wasted. Rose told Sky Sports:

"I don't make the decisions, but if Luke [Donald] wants it then he should get it. There's so much learning that goes into being a Ryder Cup captain and after all the things that he has learned over the last two years, it would be a shame not to put into play once again next time around.

Rose elaborated on why Donald would be an excellent choice to captain the European team again at the Ryder Cup. According to Rose, much of the success at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club can be attributed to Luke Donald's leadership.

"Luke was himself, which I think is the most important thing," Rose said. "Luke has always been unassuming in stature but obviously very intelligent... and a hell of a competitor."

He added:

"He brought all of those attributes into the team room but he never got too intense... just gave the team a very clear plan. He had a plan and he executed his plan brilliantly."

What does Luke Donald think about the issue raised by Justin Rose?

Like Justin Rose, Luke Donald has talked a lot about a possible return as captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Recently, an interview Donald gave to The Times was published in which he stated that he would not rule out the possibility of taking on the challenge again.

Justin Rose

In the interview, Luke Donald stated that he has not yet received an official offer to lead the European team back to the Ryder Cup. As a result, he has not given the subject much thought.

However, he expressed that should he receive the offer, he would seriously consider it. Donald also thanked all those who have expressed their desire for him to remain in his position. In particular, he referred to the players, whose words of support he said were "very gratifying".

Luke Donald led the European team to its 13th Ryder Cup victory (one tie to retain the trophy) since the event was opened to players from across the continent in 1979. The Europeans defeated the Americans 16.5 to 11.5.