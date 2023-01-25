“If roles were reversed and I'd have thrown…” - Rory McIlroy reacts to the Patrick Reed incident in Dubai

All eyes were on World No. 1 Rory McIlroy as he arrived at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. This only increased on Tuesday after Patrick Reed reportedly threw a golf tee at him.

The LIV golfer allegedly threw a tee at the Irishman for ignoring him. McIlroy didn’t respond at the time. Hours after the incident, the World No. 1 told the media that he didn’t see the tee that was thrown at him. The golfer went on to take a jibe at Reed and said that he’d be expecting a lawsuit if the “roles were reversed” and it was him throwing the tee.

McIlroy said that he “didn’t feel the need” to acknowledge Patrick Reed on the pitch. Opening up about the controversial incident to the media in Dubai, he said:

“I didn't see it. I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practice, and I didn't really feel like - I didn't feel the need to acknowledge him… So, I didn't see a tee coming my direction at all, but apparently, that's what happened. And if roles were reversed and I'd have thrown that tee at him, I'd be expecting a lawsuit.”

The Irishman further explained his reaction to the incident as well.

He said:

“I didn't duck. I didn't see it, no. My back was turned to him.”

It is pertinent to note that Reed is currently fighting legal action against the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Amid this, the LIV golfer reportedly tried to make peace with McIlroy on the range at the Emirates Golf Club. However, he was ignored by the World No.1, which led to him throwing a tee in the Irishman’s direction. The American even admitted later that he flicked the tee in disgust.

Rory McIlroy says Reed couldn't expect a 'warm greeting'

Rory McIlroy is not in agreement with peace talks with Patrick Reed. According to the PGA Tour star, the LIV Golf defector is in no place to start peace talks after he served the former with a subpoena on Christmas Eve. Reed’s lawyer served a notice marking McIlroy as a “co-conspirator” in the case filed against the PGA Tour.

The Irish golfer said that Reed couldn’t expect a warm greeting in the situation.

Rory McIlroy said:

“I mean, exactly, right. Like that's - I mean, I got a subpoena on Christmas Eve. I mean, I don't see your - like, you can't pretend like nothing's happening, right… I think that's the thing. Like why - we are living in reality here.”

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy has been a vocal opponent of LIV Golf. The golfer has made it clear that he is against the rebel series and its players. Many had earlier predicted that the DP World Tour event, which brought together LIV and PGA Tour players, was bound to stir controversy.

