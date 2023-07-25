American professional golfer Tony Finau is probably having a tough time competing on golf courses. In the recently concluded Open Championship 2023, he failed to make the cut. This has been the story in the last few months. He is now set to participate in the 3M Open 2023 as the defending champion.

However, the Utah-born golfer is still ambitious about making it to the US Ryder Cup 2023 team. Speaking in an interview, Finau shared that if 'winning and experience' are taken into account for a spot in the upcoming biennial event, then, he has a case for himself. According to Golf Week, he said:

"I think if winning and experience holds a lot of weight, then I feel like I've done enough. If consistency and form is the formula that the captains are looking for, then the answer's probably 'No'. That’s how I see it. I’m looking at it."

Tony Finau in the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

He also emphasized that four PGA Tour events still remain to make a strong case for himself.

"But the great thing for me is the picks aren't tomorrow, the picks are still in about a month. I've got four tournaments to make my case if there is a question and that's what I intend to do."

How did Tony Finau perform in the PGA Tour during the 2022-23 season?

The 33-year-old American golfer has had a 2022-23 season full of ups and downs. He started off with a missed-cut performance at the World Wide Technology Championship 2022. This was followed by a win in the Cadence Bank Houston Open 2022. He also won the Mexico Open 2023 with a margin of 3 strokes to defeat Jon Rahm.

Tony Finau with the Mexico Open Trophy in 2023 (via Getty Images)

He has competed in all four major events this season. However, his performance at these prestigious events was lacklustre. His best finish in a major this season came in the Masters 2023, which was T26. He even failed to make the cut in the last major, The Open Championship 2023.

In three out of 20 events that he played, excluding his two wins, Finau finished in the top 10 on the leaderboard. He has missed the cut in four tournaments.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Tony Finau in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

The Open Championship - Missed the Cut

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - T45

U.S. Open - T32

Charles Schwab Challenge - Missed the Cut

PGA Championship - T72

Wells Fargo Championship - T23

Mexico Open - 1

RBC Heritage - T31

Masters Tournament - T26

THE PLAYERS Championship - T19

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T24

The Genesis Invitational - T20

WM Phoenix Open - T14

Farmers Insurance Open - T9

The American Express - T16

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T7

Hero World Challenge - 7

Cadence Bank Houston Open - 1

World Wide Technology Championship - Missed the Cut

As mentioned earlier, Tony Finau will next compete in the 3M Open 2023 which will be played at TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota from July 27 to July 30.