“If he wins, he’s coming to LIV” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson dubbing Memorial Tournament champion Viktor Hovland ‘favorite to win US open’ 

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 5, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. He registered a victory after defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff.

Congratulatory messages flooded social media as the American golfer won the trophy at the designated event. Interestingly, LIV golfer Phil Mickelson congratulated Hovland on his triumph and said that he could be a fan favorite to win the 2023 US Open.

"When Viktor Hovland turned pro he was a solid player. He has since worked hard on his game,increased his club head speed a lot,improved his putting and chipping immensely and is now one of the best in the game.After this win and his play in PGA,he’s a/the favorite to win US open," Mickelson tweeted.

Fans jumped into the comments section of Phil Mickelson's Twitter post, saying that if Viktor Hovland wins the major event, he will join the LIV Golf. Here are some of the reactions:

Who can win the 2023 US Open?

Scottie Scheffler has a good chance of winning the US Open in 2023, according to DraftKings. The 2022 Masters winner is the favorite to win next week, with odds points of +750.

The top three golfers in the world have clinched the top three spots on the odds list for the 2023 US Open. Brooks Koepka, the 2023 PGA Championship winner, finished fourth, followed by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Here are the 2023 US Open Odds points as per DraftKings:

Scottie Scheffler: +750

Jon Rahm: +900

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1200

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Justin Thomas: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +2000

Cameron Smith: +2200

Max Homa: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2500

Tony Finau: +2800

Dustin Johnson: +2800

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2500

Jason Day: +3500

Shane Lowry: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500

Cameron Young: +3500

Sungjae Im: +4000

Sam Burns: +3500

Bryson DeChambeau: +6000

Tyrrell Hatton: +5000

Tommy Fleetwood: +6000

Corey Conners: +5000

Joaquin Niemann: +4000

Justin Rose: +6000

Sahith Theegala: +6500

Joohyun Kim: +4000

Daniel Berger: +10000

Patrick Reed: +6500

Rickie Fowler: +8000

Keegan Bradley: +6500

Louis Oosthuizen: +8000

Adam Scott: +8000

Mito Pereira: +8000

Russell Henley: +13000

Talor Gooch: +13000

Si Woo Kim: +13000

Abraham Ancer: +8000

Denny McCarthy: +15000

Gary Woodland: +10000

Min Woo Lee: +15000

Webb Simpson: +30000

Seamus Power: +10000

Aaron Wise: +10000

Marc Leishman: +15000

Harold Varner III: +13000

Phil Mickelson: +13000

Jason Kokrak: +13000

Kurt Kitayama: +20000

Thomas Pieters: +15000

Victor Perez: +10000

Chris Kirk: +13000

Sergio Garcia: +13000

Billy Horschel: +10000

Davis Riley: +15000

Ryan Fox: +10000

Matthew Nesmith: +13000

Tom Hoge: +15000

Brian Harman: +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +18000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +15000

Harris English: +15000

Robert MacIntyre: +15000

Luke List: +25000

Patrick Rodgers: +15000

Sepp Straka: +15000

Adam Hadwin: +15000

Mackenzie Hughes: +20000

Alexander Noren: +30000

J.T. Poston: +20000

Lucas Herbert: +15000

Matt Kuchar: +15000

Cameron Tringale: +20000

Joel Dahmen: +15000

Nick Hardy: +20000

Sebastian Munoz: +20000

Francesco Molinari: +15000

Scott Stallings: +15000

Paul Casey: +40000

Kevin Kisner: +15000

Nick Taylor: +20000

Padraig Harrington: +30000

Sam Bennett: +100000

