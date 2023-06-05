“If he wins, he’s coming to LIV” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson dubbing Memorial Tournament champion Viktor Hovland ‘favorite to win US open’ 

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday, June 5, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. He registered a victory after defeating Denny McCarthy in a playoff.
Congratulatory messages flooded social media as the American golfer won the trophy at the designated event. Interestingly, LIV golfer Phil Mickelson congratulated Hovland on his triumph and said that he could be a fan favorite to win the 2023 US Open.
"When Viktor Hovland turned pro he was a solid player. He has since worked hard on his game,increased his club head speed a lot,improved his putting and chipping immensely and is now one of the best in the game.After this win and his play in PGA,he’s a/the favorite to win US open," Mickelson tweeted.
Fans jumped into the comments section of Phil Mickelson's Twitter post, saying that if Viktor Hovland wins the major event, he will join the LIV Golf. Here are some of the reactions:
Who can win the 2023 US Open?
Scottie Scheffler has a good chance of winning the US Open in 2023, according to DraftKings. The 2022 Masters winner is the favorite to win next week, with odds points of +750.
The top three golfers in the world have clinched the top three spots on the odds list for the 2023 US Open. Brooks Koepka, the 2023 PGA Championship winner, finished fourth, followed by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Here are the 2023 US Open Odds points as per DraftKings:
- Scottie Scheffler: +750
- Jon Rahm: +900
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Brooks Koepka: +1200
- Patrick Cantlay: +1800
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Justin Thomas: +1600
- Collin Morikawa: +2000
- Cameron Smith: +2200
- Max Homa: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2500
- Tony Finau: +2800
- Dustin Johnson: +2800
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2500
- Jason Day: +3500
- Shane Lowry: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
- Cameron Young: +3500
- Sungjae Im: +4000
- Sam Burns: +3500
- Bryson DeChambeau: +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +6000
- Corey Conners: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +4000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Sahith Theegala: +6500
- Joohyun Kim: +4000
- Daniel Berger: +10000
- Patrick Reed: +6500
- Rickie Fowler: +8000
- Keegan Bradley: +6500
- Louis Oosthuizen: +8000
- Adam Scott: +8000
- Mito Pereira: +8000
- Russell Henley: +13000
- Talor Gooch: +13000
- Si Woo Kim: +13000
- Abraham Ancer: +8000
- Denny McCarthy: +15000
- Gary Woodland: +10000
- Min Woo Lee: +15000
- Webb Simpson: +30000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Aaron Wise: +10000
- Marc Leishman: +15000
- Harold Varner III: +13000
- Phil Mickelson: +13000
- Jason Kokrak: +13000
- Kurt Kitayama: +20000
- Thomas Pieters: +15000
- Victor Perez: +10000
- Chris Kirk: +13000
- Sergio Garcia: +13000
- Billy Horschel: +10000
- Davis Riley: +15000
- Ryan Fox: +10000
- Matthew Nesmith: +13000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Brian Harman: +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +18000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +15000
- Harris English: +15000
- Robert MacIntyre: +15000
- Luke List: +25000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000
- Adam Hadwin: +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +20000
- Alexander Noren: +30000
- J.T. Poston: +20000
- Lucas Herbert: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +15000
- Cameron Tringale: +20000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Nick Hardy: +20000
- Sebastian Munoz: +20000
- Francesco Molinari: +15000
- Scott Stallings: +15000
- Paul Casey: +40000
- Kevin Kisner: +15000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Padraig Harrington: +30000
- Sam Bennett: +100000