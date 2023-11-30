“If he wins, I am going to find someone else” – Collin Morikawa on sharing a room with Viktor Hovland at the Hero World Challenge

Collin Morikawa is sharing rooms with Viktor Hovland again. The two 26-year-olds seem happy about that as well. However, Morikawa is already plotting to move out if Hovland wins the 2023 Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club.

Hovland is the favorite to complete a three-peat at the Tiger Woods-hosted event this week. The Norwegian golfer will become the first player to achieve the feat if he wins. Notably, he got upgraded to the master bedroom this year, owing to his FedEx Cup win. Interestingly, this is where Morikawa has stayed the last two years during his trip to the Bahamas event.

According to the two-time major winner, Hovland has “everything he needs” in the master bedroom. The PGA Tour star said that he's in the “guest room” and will find another roommate if his favorite roommates’ form continues.

Talking about his room share situation with Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa told Golfweek:

“I had the master bedroom the past two years and that hasn’t worked out for me, but it has for him. So, I decided, and I texted him yesterday to make sure he was taking the master bedroom.

"We showed up at like 3 am (Tuesday), so it was nice to find my little guest room in the corner. He’s got everything he needs. … If he wins, I am going to find someone else to stay with,” Morikawa said. “Something has to change, something has to give.”

Viktor Hovland is the favorite to win this week. Coming off the back of remarkable victories at the BMW Championship and Tour Championship, the Norwegian is the hottest player on the 20-man field.

Having shone in Europe’s Ryder Cup win, he will look to win against the best of the best.

Viktor Hovland on three-peat at Hero World Challenge

It's pertinent to note that Hovland is looking for a three-peat at the Hero World Challenge this week.

The golfer is eyeing the big record, which even Tiger Woods has failed to achieve. Despite winning the event a record five times, the golfer never won it thrice in a row.

Commenting on the possible record, Viktor Hovland told Golfweek:

“It wouldn’t suck, or else I wouldn’t be here.”

Recalling his win from a year ago, the two-time defending champion said that he wasn’t at his best back then. The golfer said that he “played great obviously” but “didn’t feel great going into it.”

Apart from the big trophy and a hefty payout, Hovland will get to stop sharing rooms with Morikawa if he wins on Sunday. The PGA Tour star will have a late tee off at 12:25 pm (ET) on Thursday. He will take the first tee alongside Max Homa.