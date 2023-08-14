“Imagine creating a points system so convoluted” – Fans react as Collin Morikawa checks the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the BMW Championship

After his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 13, Collin Morikawa was seen checking his FedEx Cup standings.

Morikawa carded a 2-under 68 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to aggregate at 10-under and finish at T13. In the FedEx Cup standings, he remained unchanged at 22nd. However, he wasn't sure about the position, so he decided to check with PGA Tour officials.

In the video shared by PGA Tour, Morikawa can be seen confirming his projected position considering he lost a few points.

"Yeah, 1488, we project the top 30 around 1360-1490," the official responded. "So you're on the high threshold. And you make points next week. And of course, you make points next week. So I'm not saying you're guaranteed, but you're looking very good."

The two-time major champion had one more query. He asked:

"How about top 5 next week? Can that get us in? How about a win? What would that be with a win?"

The official informed Morikawa that a win at the BMW Championship would take him to the second spot in the FedEx Cup standings.

"Alright, we're just gonna go for a win," he replied.

The video ends with the official giving his best wishes to the 26-year-old golfer.

The interaction brought mixed reactions from the fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Imagine creating a points system so convoluted and confusing that not even the competitors know what the hell is going on"

"This dude can’t win tournaments so doesn’t really matter"

"Just make the tour championship match play"

"Colin maybe worry about making a top 10 first buddy"

"What about that ping pong smash in the background???"

"Stupid question !"

"Let's gooooo Collin!!"

Image via Instagram.com/PGA Tour

Who made it into the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings? Rankings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship explored

The results at the FedEx St. Jude Championship led to a few dynamic changes in the FedEx Cup standings. Lucas Glover was the biggest mover as he jumped 45 spots up to fourth place after his triumph at TPC Southwind.

Hideki Matsuyama and Cam Davis, who were outside the top 50 before this week, made it to the BMW Championship after a good run at Memphis. On the other hand, Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy slipped outside the top 50 after below-par performances.

Here are the current FedEx Cup standings:

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Lucas Glover

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Tony Finau

Taylor Moore

Russell Henley

Nick Taylor

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Jason Day

Collin Morikawa

Emiliano Grillo

Sepp Straka

Corey Conners

Tyrrell Hatton

Jordan Spieth

Sungjae Im

Chris Kirk

Sam Burns

Sahith Theegala

Justin Rose

Kurt Kitayama

Denny McCarthy

Seamus Power

Lee Hodges

Adam Hadwin

Byeong Hun An

Adam Svensson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Andrew Putnam

Eric Cole

J.T. Poston

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Cameron Young

Hideki Matsuyama

Tom Hoge

Harris English

Patrick Rodgers