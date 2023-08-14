“Imagine creating a points system so convoluted” – Fans react as Collin Morikawa checks the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the BMW Championship

After his final round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday, August 13, Collin Morikawa was seen checking his FedEx Cup standings.
Morikawa carded a 2-under 68 in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship to aggregate at 10-under and finish at T13. In the FedEx Cup standings, he remained unchanged at 22nd. However, he wasn't sure about the position, so he decided to check with PGA Tour officials.
In the video shared by PGA Tour, Morikawa can be seen confirming his projected position considering he lost a few points.
"Yeah, 1488, we project the top 30 around 1360-1490," the official responded. "So you're on the high threshold. And you make points next week. And of course, you make points next week. So I'm not saying you're guaranteed, but you're looking very good."
The two-time major champion had one more query. He asked:
"How about top 5 next week? Can that get us in? How about a win? What would that be with a win?"
The official informed Morikawa that a win at the BMW Championship would take him to the second spot in the FedEx Cup standings.
"Alright, we're just gonna go for a win," he replied.
The video ends with the official giving his best wishes to the 26-year-old golfer.
The interaction brought mixed reactions from the fans. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"Imagine creating a points system so convoluted and confusing that not even the competitors know what the hell is going on"
"This dude can’t win tournaments so doesn’t really matter"
"Just make the tour championship match play"
"Colin maybe worry about making a top 10 first buddy"
"What about that ping pong smash in the background???"
"Stupid question !"
"Let's gooooo Collin!!"
Who made it into the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings? Rankings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship explored
The results at the FedEx St. Jude Championship led to a few dynamic changes in the FedEx Cup standings. Lucas Glover was the biggest mover as he jumped 45 spots up to fourth place after his triumph at TPC Southwind.
Hideki Matsuyama and Cam Davis, who were outside the top 50 before this week, made it to the BMW Championship after a good run at Memphis. On the other hand, Mackenzie Hughes and Nick Hardy slipped outside the top 50 after below-par performances.
Here are the current FedEx Cup standings:
- Jon Rahm
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Lucas Glover
- Patrick Cantlay
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Wyndham Clark
- Brian Harman
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Rickie Fowler
- Tony Finau
- Taylor Moore
- Russell Henley
- Nick Taylor
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Jason Day
- Collin Morikawa
- Emiliano Grillo
- Sepp Straka
- Corey Conners
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Jordan Spieth
- Sungjae Im
- Chris Kirk
- Sam Burns
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Rose
- Kurt Kitayama
- Denny McCarthy
- Seamus Power
- Lee Hodges
- Adam Hadwin
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Svensson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Andrew Putnam
- Eric Cole
- J.T. Poston
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Cameron Young
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tom Hoge
- Harris English
- Patrick Rodgers