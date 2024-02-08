“In my own mind, I don’t feel that I’m up there” - Tyrrell Hatton acknowledges uncertainty in Ryder Cup selection amid LIV Golf transition

When Tyrrell Hatton made the switch to LIV Golf after fellow golfer Jon Rahm, the European Ryder Cup team lost two members. However, nothing about LIV Golf members joining the European Ryder Cup team is fixed yet, especially considering that LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka did in fact play for Team USA in 2023.

Tyrrell Hatton has played for the European team for the last three Ryder Cup editions, and was on the winning side at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in 2023.

Speaking about the Ryder Cup, and Jon Rahm's possible inclusion from it, Hatton said via Golf Monthly:

"Jon’s in a different position to me - you can’t really imagine the European Ryder Cup team without Jon. It’s nice to hear your team-mates say nice things about you and your contribution but when you talk about the Ryder Cup ‘certainties’ or whatever, in my own mind, I don’t feel that I’m up there in that bracket with those guys. I’m sorry, I’m just not and can’t rely on my reputation."

European team captain Luke Donald extends his support towards Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm despite uncertain future

Regardless of whether or not Hatton was to make the team, captain Luke Donald has extended his support towards Hatton and Rahm, and said that there was no judgement towards them. Luke Donald said, according to Sky Sports:

"I haven't seen too many of the guys. We still have a group WhatsApp chat, and we're all participating in that chat that we created for Rome. There's nothing adverse or anything within that chat. Everyone understands each individual wants to do the best for themselves, and I don't think anyone is judging Tyrrell or Jon's decision."

Whether Hatton and Rahm will make the team for 2025 is still unknown. The European team will try to defend their title in 2025 in Bethpage, USA.

Tyrrell Hatton joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team on the LIV Golf Series. The team finished first at the 2024 season opener in Mayakoba, Mexico.