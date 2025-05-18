IN PHOTOS: Scottie Scheffler takes time out of the PGA Championship to share an adorable moment with fellow golfer's son

Scottie Scheffler is in contention at the 2025 PGA Championship. He opened with a 2-under 69 despite a double bogey in Round 1, and followed it up with a 3-under 68 in Round 2. He carded a six-under par 65 in the ongoing third round and is currently on top of the leaderboard with 11-under.

While Scheffler is giving tough competition on the course, the PGA of America shared a wholesome moment off the field. In a picture posted on Instagram, the World No.1 was seen playing with the children of PGA professional Ryan Lenahan, who missed the cut after finishing 6-over 77 in Round 2.

"The best week. 🥹 PGA of America Golf Professional Ryan Lenahan teed it up at the @PGAChampionship for the first time – and his kids found a new friend in Scottie Scheffler,” read the caption.

Scheffler, who became a father last year, recently celebrated his son Bennett’s first birthday. Bennett was born on May 8, 2024, just days before the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler shared a photo on his son's birthday from the Masters alongside Bennett and his wife. He captioned the post:

"One whole year with our little man!"

That year, Scottie Scheffler was briefly arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club hours before his second round. He was later released and managed to finish tied for eighth in the tournament.

How is Scottie Scheffler playing so far this season?

Scottie Scheffler started his 2025 season in February and has played 10 events so far, including the PGA Championship. He has one win, one runner-up finish, and six top-10s. His most recent win came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished at 31-under with a total score of 253.

At Quail Hollow, Scheffler shot 2-under 69 in the first round with three birdies, two bogeys, a double bogey, and an eagle. In Round 2, he made four birdies and one bogey to finish 3-under 68.

On Saturday, he started with a bogey but recovered quickly with birdies on the 2nd, 5th, and 6th. He dropped shots on the 11th and 13th but responded with birdies on 12, 15, 17, and 18. He also made an eagle on the par-4 14th to post a 6-under 65.

Scheffler is currently on top of the leaderboard after 3 rounds with a score of 11-under. He looks well-positioned for his second win of the season, and first major championship this year.

Scottie Scheffler's standings in the events he has played so far:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9

WM Phoenix Open – T25

The Genesis Invitational – T3

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard – T11

THE PLAYERS Championship – T20

Texas Children's Houston Open – T2

Masters Tournament – 4

RBC Heritage – T8

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 1

Sonali Verma